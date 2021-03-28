A potentially destructive windstorm is forecast to pound East Idaho with tropical storm-strength gusts on Monday.
The National Weather Service has issued high wind warnings for East Idaho to alert the public that the hazardous wind conditions are expected to arrive early Monday morning and to continue through early Monday evening.
Winds of less strength are also forecast for Northern Utah, but no official warning had been issued as of 3 p.m. Sunday.
The powerful winds could make driving a vehicle or even being outside dangerous.
"People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches," the weather service said. "If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive."
East Idahoans should make sure to bring inside or secure any loose items on their property such as lawn furniture and garbage cans. Monday's winds will be strong enough to turn such items into dangerous projectiles. The gusts will also make controlling a vehicle difficult.
The weather service said gusts of up to 58 mph are expected during the windstorm and the blowing dust from those winds could shut down local interstates.
The weather service said the blowing dust could make driving conditions extremely hazardous on Interstate 86 between American Falls and Pocatello and on two stretches of Interstate 15: between Fort Hall and Blackfoot and between Idaho Falls and Roberts.
The storm could also bring brief periods of heavy snowfall to East Idaho on Monday morning, which could make driving conditions even more hazardous. The weather service said snow accumulations from the storm will likely be minimal but the heavy snowfall could drastically reduce visibility.
The powerful gusts could knock down trees and power lines in East Idaho and residents should expect power outages. The weather service is urging East Idahoans to be prepared for the loss of electricity by having flashlights and emergency supplies at the ready.
Temperatures are also expected to plummet to the 30s and 40s in East Idaho on Monday as the storm passes through.
The windstorm has triggered wind warnings throughout the rest of the state as well as in Washington, Oregon, Montana, Wyoming and Nevada.