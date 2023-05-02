...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Little Bear River At Paradise affecting Cache County.
.Warm temperatures will melt snowpack and increase river flows.
For the Little Bear River...including Paradise...Minor flooding is
forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued by Tuesday at Noon MDT.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE FRIDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Little Bear River At Paradise.
* WHEN...Until late Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 9.7 feet, minor flooding will affect farmland and low
lying areas adjacent to the Little Bear River near the town of
Paradise.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 PM MDT Monday the stage was 9.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:45 PM MDT Monday was 9.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river will oscillate around flood stage with a
maximum value of 9.9 feet late this evening.
- Flood stage is 9.7 feet.
&&
Weather Alert
.Snowmelt and increased reservoir releases may cause the Little Bear
River below Hyrum Dam to Cutler Reservoir to exceed safe channel
capacity. As a result, minor flooding is possible in these areas.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Higham family responds to Hyde Park Cemetery's comments
The Herald Journal published an article highlighting Hyde Park residents’ dispute with the town’s local cemetery district in Saturday’s edition.
Leonard Higham, who is buried in the cemetery, was visited by family members earlier in April for them to find his grave in a state they did not find acceptable.
The cemetery district explained to The Herald Journal that the condition was due to the long, harsh winter, and that it is working to have the cemetery look immaculate by Memorial Day.
Over the weekend, we have gotten more responses and photos from family members of Leonard regarding the situation.
After reading the comments made by the cemetery district in the article, Peggy Higham — Leonard’s daughter-in-law — said she was “disappointed in the lack of honesty and the attempt to trivialize the damage.”
Her husband, Dale, refuted the district president’s claim that it had not been run over, and he and Peggy shared photos, one that will be included with this follow-up.
“We realize the difficulty they have in preparing the gravesites when the ground is wet and that there are times that moving headstones and driving over the actual graves is necessary,” Peggy said. “However, when the area is as wet as this was there are things that can be done to help lessen the impact.”
She also expressed her disfavor in the cemetery district’s assurance that things would look better by Memorial Day.
“Making it sound as though our family should have just waited until Memorial Day to visit is not accepting responsibility for their failure to take preventative measures,” she said.
When speaking with The Herald Journal last week, Brian Balls — the cemetery district president — had said the grave was not runover.
He emphasized that though the cemetery will bury someone regardless of the state of the ground, they do so carefully, and the grave hadn’t been washed off because the cemetery did not yet have access to running water.
“They were out here just a few days after burial, and it rained all that week,” Balls was quoted as saying in the previous article.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.