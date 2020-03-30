The piercing sound of a low-flying military aircraft rattled nerves and turned heads skyward in Logan late Monday afternoon, and The Herald Journal has learned it was part of special fighter jet maneuvers conducted from Hill Air Force Base that could continue in upcoming days and nights.
Logan Assistant Police Jeff Simmons contacted Hill after hearing the noise himself around 5 p.m. Although for security reasons the base would not offer specifics, it did inform Simmons that maneuvers in the Logan area are taking place and this could include night flights.
Jets from Hill are uncommon over Cache Valley, which might explain the shock some area residents felt at the loud interruption, driving many out of their homes to see what was going on. Simmons, an Air Force veteran, suggested the noise was louder than one normally hears with a fighter jet overpass because the craft could have been conducting a high-speed turn.