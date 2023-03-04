Himalayan Flavor

Years ago, Sanjay Sah and his brother Roshan Kumar would have to travel to Salt Lake to get the Indian food they wanted. That was quite the shopping trip from Pocatello, so by 2017 they decided to open their own Indian grocer.

That led to them opening a restaurant called Himalayan Flavor a year later in Pocatello, and the snowball kept rolling. In 2021 they opened a location in Logan. Now they run three restaurants, the third having opened in 2022 in Idaho Falls.


