...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 8 AM MST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County, Northern Wasatch Front,
Cache Valley/Utah Portion and Bear Lake and Bear River Valley.
* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 8 AM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are expected, especially
during the overnight hours.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx.
Sanjay Sah poses for a portrait at Himalayan Flavor in Logan.
Years ago, Sanjay Sah and his brother Roshan Kumar would have to travel to Salt Lake to get the Indian food they wanted. That was quite the shopping trip from Pocatello, so by 2017 they decided to open their own Indian grocer.
That led to them opening a restaurant called Himalayan Flavor a year later in Pocatello, and the snowball kept rolling. In 2021 they opened a location in Logan. Now they run three restaurants, the third having opened in 2022 in Idaho Falls.
Things haven’t always been easy. After all, they opened the Logan restaurant while the pandemic was still raging, but they’ve managed to get through the struggles and stay in business.
What’s more, they’re thankful for the residents who have supported their efforts. It’s a good clientele Sah has at the Logan eatery, he said, and his customer base continues to grow.
“We focus on north Indian food,” he told The Herald Journal.
Popular menu items include chicken samosa, ground chicken flavored with Himalayan spices and folded into wanton wrappers; coconut chicken, cooked in a mild coconut milk sauce with garlic, onions and tomatoes; and mushroom mutter, a mix of green peas and mushrooms cooked with diced tomatoes and Himalayan spices.
But there is more, he said. Lots more, including a buffet.
Himalayan Flavor doesn’t have your normal business hours. It is open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and then closes for two hours before reponing from 4 to 9 p.m. The reason, Sah explained, is to change the offerings.
During the early part of the day the restaurant offers the buffet, but after 4 p.m. it has a regular dinner menu. What’s more popular? It depends on the day, he said, noting sometimes lunch is a busy time, but other times it’s the dinner hour. But on the norm, the restaurant sees a steady flow of new and returning customers whenever it is open.
“We have a good crowd,” he said.
If there is a motto to the establishment, it is one that can be found on the restaurant’s website: “Himalayan Flavor — Where Food and Family Exist.”
When talking with Sah, one knows that is his priority: to make a place where families gather to enjoy quality food.
Sah elaborated, saying the people of Logan and Cache Valley are what make doing business here not only a productive venture but a pleasant one, too.
“I would say the town, the people are very supportive here,” he said. “They like to try local businesses. People are diverse here and support local businesses; they’re diverse about the food, wanting to try food from all over the world.”
Let us know of a business you’d like to see profiled in The Herald Journal. Contact Andrew Weeks at aweeks@hjnews.com.
