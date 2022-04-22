A two-year makeover of the Guinavah-Malibu Campground in Logan Canyon is slated to begin this summer, officials say, after the site has degraded from decades of use.
Cache National Forest District Ranger Jennefer Parker said the facilities in the campground — including the stone amphitheater originally constructed by the Civilian Conservation Corps in the 1930s — will be preserved and enhanced. According to a newsletter from the Forest Service, the revitalization of camp sites, roads, restrooms and signage will address safety issues associated with degradation while modernizing amenities for visitors.
“Essentially, we’re going to be updating and improving all the facilities,” Parker said.
The project is also expected to improve accessibility not only for Guinavah-Malibu, but for adjacent trailheads like the Wind Caves.
“The entrance is going to move up river so that it's not directly across from Wind Caves, because that's been causing some traffic issues,” Parker said. “(The project) will add a turn lane also so that people turning into the campground have a place to slow down and get out of the way.”
According to Parker, several crack willow trees will be removed as part of the restoration project. Parker said the willows have become a safety hazard for visitors since the large trees are prone to breakage.
“They’re kind of at the end of their life cycle,” Parker said, explaining the Forest Service deals with public safety issues related to the willows every year. “They are a danger to people.”
According to Parker, the Forest Service has had designs on fixing up the campground for several years.
“But funding was an issue,” Parker said. “And so the Great American Outdoors Act provided us a funding opportunity.”
According the newsletter, the Forest Service competed for Great American Outdoors Act funding through the Legacy Restoration Fund. The U.S. Department of the Interior website states the GAOA authorizes $1.9 billion annually for five years to invest in deferred maintenance and infrastructure in national parks, forests, wildlife refuges, recreation areas and tribal schools.
Thought the Civilian Conservation Corps built the campground’s structures in 1933, Parker said Guinavah-Malibu has been a wayside camp for over 100 years. Parker said the site and amphitheater was initially a city park, and a fish hatchery was located across the street near where the Wind Caves Trailhead is currently.
“Actually, in the campground, there's an old wading pool from when it was a park — an old stone wading pool,” Parker said, explaining the pool was shutdown due to waterborne illnesses at the time. “It didn't really function after that. It's still there, and we'll preserve that.”
In addition to the pool, Parker said the area once featured other amenities such as baseball fields.
“It's really neat place — a lot of handwork that was done,” Parker said. “A lot of the structures, especially the amphitheater just because it's still intact, are eligible for the National Register of Historic Places. So, it's always our Forest Service policy that we try to retain those and preserve them.”