The Flying Legends of Victory Tour has landed in Cache Valley.
On Tuesday, Commemorative Air Force members landed a World War II-era B-17 bomber entitled “Sentimental Journey” at the Logan-Cache Airport.
The plane will be available to the public through July 11. Ticket prices for ground tours are $10 per person or $20 for a family of four. Flights in the bomber are also available on Friday and Saturday; tickets cost $425 for a waist compartment seat and $850 for a bombardier or navigator seat.
This story will be updated.