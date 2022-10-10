The storied football career of Logan native Merlin Olsen included many well known awards and accolades, but local residents might be surprised to learn the NFL Hall of Famer’s accomplishments also included a coveted basketball honor — coveted at least in these parts.
Olsen and his Logan LDS Sixth Ward teammates won the All-Church Basketball Tournament.
Surprisingly, Olsen was already an all-pro defensive lineman for the Los Angeles Rams when his team brought home the church ball hardware, having returned to Logan during the NFL off-season in the late 1960s to study for a master’s degree at Utah State University. And if that seems unfair to the mere mortals in the tournament, consider also that one of his teammates was Aggie basketball star and future NBA coach Phil Johnson.
This piece of Logan’s past is among a treasure trove of Merlin Olsen history and trivia dug up by BYU history professor Alex Baugh in researching the early years of one of Logan’s best known natives. Baugh recently gave a presentation of his findings at the annual conference of the Mormon History Association, and now he’s scheduled to give a talk on Olsen for the Cache Valley Historical Society.
The talk, titled “Merlin Olsen: A Life Beginning in Logan,” is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Historic Cache Valley Courthouse, 199 N. Main St. in Logan.
“I love Merlin. I grew up idolizing him,” said Baugh, who like his research subject grew up in Logan, played football at Logan High School and attended USU. “My dad didn’t want me watching NFL football on Sunday, so I’d steal away to my friend’s house to watch the Rams play.”
Baugh is former chair of the Department of Church History and Doctrine at BYU and has authored and edited several books. In his research on Olsen, he scoured dozens of newspaper clippings from the player’s high school career and interviewed several family members and friends. Among these was LDS church leader Quentin Cook, who played quarterback at LHS during the Olsen years and was a good friend of Merlin’s.
“There’s some good stories about Merlin that most people don’t know about, some pictures and things that I think will be kind of fun,” Baugh said.
Following his football life, Olsen had a successful career in sports broadcasting and acting, and this was in keeping with a lifetime of high achievement by an individual Baugh described as “a golden boy.”
“Every once in a while somebody comes along from very humble circumstances who just makes an incredible difference in life, and that’s what has fascinated me about him,” Baugh said.
Olsen died of cancer in 2010 and has since been honored by a bronze statue at the entrance to USU’s Maverik Stadium. The field at the stadium had already been named for the Aggie and NFL great.
