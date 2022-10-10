Support Local Journalism

The storied football career of Logan native Merlin Olsen included many well known awards and accolades, but local residents might be surprised to learn the NFL Hall of Famer’s accomplishments also included a coveted basketball honor — coveted at least in these parts.

Olsen and his Logan LDS Sixth Ward teammates won the All-Church Basketball Tournament.

