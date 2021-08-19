History packets that claim “most slaves were generally treated kindly” in the United States and had “reasonable living conditions and hours of service” were pulled from the shelves of a Utah learning center this week.
Northridge Learning Center, a popular source of online classes and course packets for high school students across the state who need to make up credits, said it will no longer be distributing those materials and will rewrite the section on the Civil War.
“It is difficult to address a subject such as slavery, especially through an independent study packet versus classroom discussion,” said the center’s CEO, Alison D. Bond, in a statement to The Salt Lake Tribune that was also sent to parents. “But we see how this section can be improved.”
It’s not clear how many students have used the packets, though, to get U.S. history credit. The center, which is privately operated, said only that they’ve been in circulation for “a while.”
Parents first brought the concerns to the learning center this week, with one writing that she has a Black son who would have been “crushed” to read those statements. And several individuals are now speaking out about the hurt caused by the description of slavery.
“The fact of the matter is that Africans were brought to this country in shackles and chains and forced to do manual labor,” said Emma Houston, the special assistant to the vice president of equity, diversity and inclusion at the University of Utah.
