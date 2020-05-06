This week, the Herald Journal, as part of the APG East Idaho/Utah group, announced a $1.5 Million Community Advertising Grant program to assist locally owned businesses rebound from COVID-19 struggles. Businesses can apply for matching advertising funds to help make marketing dollars go farther as they recover from closures and social distancing limitations.
Grants are available for May, June and July and range from $500 to $15,000. Businesses can apply online by visiting www.HJNews.com and clicking on the grants button at the top of the page or going directly to www.APGWest.com/grants .
“By providing matching advertising grants for use with the Herald Journal and our print and digital publication services, we recommit to supporting our community neighbors and local clients,” said Travis Quast, Regional President and Publisher. “We are proud to offer these matching advertising funds to businesses who are also committed to serving our community and flourishing, despite today's challenges. Our Community Advertising Grant program will help business make the most of their marketing dollars as they re-open and recover.”
The Herald Journal offers print, digital and social media advertising solutions. Question can be directed to Travis Quast at tquast@apgwest.com .