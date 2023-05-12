...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Bear River At Corinne affecting Box Elder County.
Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum affecting Cache County.
.Snow melt and increased reservoir releases will cause the river
flows to become high. Expect minor flooding downstream from the dam.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an
alternative route.
If you are in the advisory area, remain alert to possible flooding
or the possibility of the advisory being upgraded to a warning.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued this evening at 1145 PM MDT.
&&
...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 7.6 feet (1198 CFS), flooding along select homes in
the Blacksmith Fork Canyon will occur. Additionally, homes in the
Country Manor subdivision will also be affected.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM MDT Friday the stage was 6.7 feet or 770 cfs.
- Minor flooding is being reported along the Blacksmith Fork
River near Hyrum.
- Forecast...The river will oscillate daily, with peaks in flow
in the morning. The river is forecast to gradually rise each
day before peaking around 7.0 feet Tuesday morning.
- Action stage is 6.7 feet, or 790 CFS.
- Flood stage is 7.6 feet, or 1198 CFS.
&&
Weather Alert
.Snow melt and increased reservoir releases may cause the river
flows to become high. Possible minor flooding downstream from the
Hyrum Reservoir.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY, JUNE
15...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Thursday, June 15.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Weather Alert
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...East winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
possible.
* WHERE...Cache Valley/Utah Portion especially eastern portions of
the valley.
* WHEN...From Saturday evening through Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property
and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult due to
crosswinds, especially for high profile vehicles and vehicles
with trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
&&
For the third consecutive year The Herald Journal will be having a special evening to honor the outstanding high school athletes, teams and coaches in Cache Valley.
The HJ Sports Stars will take place on Monday, May 15, beginning at 6 p.m. on the campus of Utah State University. It will take place in the USU Conference Center, room 216. The doors open at 5:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome and admission is free. Arrive early to get a good seat.
Each year a special keynote speaker addresses the gathering and helps hand out the awards. This year valley native Michael McKnight will be that speaker. McKnight is a professional ultra runner and recently won a 250-mile race in Arizona.
The seven high schools in the coverage area of the HJ are up for awards. The schools include Mountain Crest, Ridgeline, Logan, Green Canyon and Sky View in the Utah part of the valley and Preston and West Side from Idaho.
Top athletes from every sport during the 2022-23 season will be recognized, broken down into the fall sports (football, volleyball, girls soccer, girls tennis, boys and girls cross country and boys golf), winter sports (boys and girls basketball, boys and girls wrestling and boys and girls swimming) and spring sports (baseball, softball, boys soccer, boys and girls lacrosse, boys and girls track and field, boys tennis and girls golf). Depending on the size of the sport — participation wise that is — multiple athletes could be named as HJ Sports Stars recipients.
All seven high schools will also have a male and female Athlete of the Year honored. There will be specialty awards for the overall top female and male team, the top female and male coach and the overall top female and male athlete from the valley.
Following the event Monday night, the award winners will be announced online and in the newspaper.
