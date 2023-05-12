hjnstock-Your News Now

For the third consecutive year The Herald Journal will be having a special evening to honor the outstanding high school athletes, teams and coaches in Cache Valley.

The HJ Sports Stars will take place on Monday, May 15, beginning at 6 p.m. on the campus of Utah State University. It will take place in the USU Conference Center, room 216. The doors open at 5:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome and admission is free. Arrive early to get a good seat.


