People suffering from opioid addiction now have a new, closer-to-home option for seeking treatment thanks to a novel concept that recently came to Tremonton and could be expanding into more rural areas throughout Northern Utah and Southeastern Idaho.
As the opioid crisis worsens, both locally and nationwide, people in the region who have been working to break free from the cycle of addiction have had to travel to Ogden and beyond or Idaho Falls to obtain methadone, a medication that helps stave off cravings and withdrawal symptoms.
That is now beginning to change after Comprehensive Treatment Centers, a division of a nationwide company with three Wasatch Front locations, recently opened a “mobile opioid use disorder clinic” in Tremonton.
The clinic is a van retrofitted with a trailer that contains an office and nurse’s station where clients can get their daily dose of methadone, as well as receive addiction counseling and limited medical care without having to travel long distances to a major metropolitan area.
Every weekday morning, the clinic shows up around 6:30 a.m. at 1950 W. Main St. and stays there until 11 a.m. Case Manager Jen Merino is on hand to help each client develop a plan for beating their habit and figure out the best way to pay for it, regardless of their means.
Merino said the clinic has been in place for about a month. She has been beating the streets to get the word out, alerting local businesses and other organizations of the new service in town.
“Everybody’s been really receptive, saying that it’s definitely needed in this area,” said Merino, who joined CTC about three months ago after spending the previous 15 years working with people experiencing homelessness, those going through the court system, and others dealing with various substance abuse disorders. “A lot of them have said they know someone who could use the help.”
The van makes the trip north from CTC’s brick-and-mortar clinic in Layton Monday through Friday. Due to regulations surrounding the management and storage of methadone, the vehicle has a limited range and must return to the Layton clinic each day.
Jacob Record, director of the Layton clinic, comes to the Tremonton location a couple of times a week to monitor its progress, see how many people are taking advantage of it, and provide whatever support is needed.
While its primary function is to provide a more local source of methadone, which provides a temporary lifeline to addicts, Record said the mobile clinic also provides them with counseling while they work out a plan to achieve long-term sobriety.
“Our belief is that the addiction side is only one side of the piece when it comes to substance abuse,” he said. “The methadone itself will inhibit their cravings for opioids, but that’s only one side of it. It also has to do with their ability to kind of stay on track, say ‘no,’ that sort of stuff, and that’s where the counseling comes in.”
The mobile clinic was made possible by a grant from the State of Utah. The grant provided funding for the startup costs, and depending on how successful the model proves to be in Tremonton, the service could be expanded to other locations in Northern Utah and Southeastern Idaho.
The Tremonton location is one of 10 such mobile clinics currently operated by CTC nationwide. The next step to providing more services in rural areas would be to build a brick-and-mortar base farther north from Layton, which would give mobile clinics another base from which to operate.
“The issue that we see is there are no methadone clinics between Ogden and Idaho Falls,” Record said. “There’s nothing in Wyoming, so our goal is to expand upwards to offer those services farther north where a lot of people don’t have them.”
CTC is a division of Acadia Healthcare, a leading provider of behavioral health care services. Dan Hymas, vice president of CTC’s western region, said Utah jumped at the chance to secure a grant. Hymas said the company also plans to open a mobile clinic in Tooele soon.
“We look for communities of need, somewhere between 45 minutes to an hour from one of our facilities,” he said.
He said CTC is looking at cities like Logan and Brigham City in Utah, and Idaho Falls and Twin Falls in Idaho, for freestanding building locations that would serve as hubs to continue expanding mobile clinics into more areas.
He said the opioid crisis is “in every community, but not every one is willing to admit they have a problem and search for a solution.
“We run into a lot of stigma,” he said, “because they think that providing methadone will have transient people moving in and causing chaos and disorder.”
Record said the mobile clinic accepts Medicare and Medicaid, as well as most insurance providers. For those who aren’t eligible or can’t afford insurance, there is a sliding scale based on their ability to pay.
Hymas said the idea of mobile treatment clinics surfaced in the 1980s, but the federal Drug Enforcement Agency shut the idea down due to concerns about security. But with the opioid crisis now at epidemic proportions and growing by the day, federal authorities relaxed the rules a couple of years ago as they seek more solutions to combat the problem.
As the death toll continues to mount, especially with the spread of dangerous drugs like fentanyl and “tranq,” a combination of fentanyl and animal tranquilizer, all involved in the effort say time is of the essence.
While the mobile clinic approach is still in its infancy, Merino said those who have taken advantage of it are already providing living proof that it works.
“It’s nice to see them as they evolve back into the person they were before, even stronger and better,” she said.
“A lot of (clients) get shunned by friends or family who can’t deal with it anymore and they walk in here thinking that’s how we’re going to be, but we’re cheering them along, working through the problems with them,” she said. “All those obstacles they thought were going to keep them where they are, we work through it with them and knock down those obstacles.”
For more information about the Tremonton mobile clinic, call (877) 303-0224, visit the clinic in person at 1950 W. Main St. (6:30-11 a.m. Monday through Friday), or visit https://www.ctcprograms.com/location/tremonton-mobile-unit
