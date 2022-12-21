Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Tremonton native Brad Garfield has met plenty of interesting characters in the course of buying, renovating and selling homes.

The humorous and sometimes bizarre interactions he’s had in his house-flipping adventures have inspired him to create a new TV show — but not the kind you might think of at first when you hear the words “house flipping.”


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.