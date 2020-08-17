Logan Mayor Holly Daines announced Monday a significant change in the Center Block Project: to drop a proposed housing and parking terrace in Center Block and focus solely on building a city plaza in the footprint of the Emporium buildings.
Daines sent the announcement letter to Center Block property owners and the Downtown Alliance on Monday and said there were a number of factors in the decision, such as contention over businesses’ parking agreements and those wishing to preserve historic buildings on either side of the emporium.
“Part of it was that there certainly was a lot of support for the project, but there was not unanimous support,” Daines said. “But most of all, we had several projects come to our attention, but they need incentive funding through RDA to make it happen.”
The project — two-years in the making — was initially planned to start in 2019 with the demolition of the Emporium downtown to make way for a parking terrace, housing and a plaza complete with a picturesque ice skating rink for the winter to begin construction in Spring of 2020.
But the $175,266 allocated by a Redevelopment Agency grant would have used all of the funding necessary for several new opportunities to be considered for the city, such as creating an environment for constant activity — one of the city’s Top 20 goals to revitalize downtown.
“We’re still working on the plaza, on building a gathering place for downtown,” Daines said. “We’ve just got to look at it in new ways ... We would still like to create the skating rink, and the stage downtown, and have space for restaurants and other opportunities.”
Daines’ letter said “{span}By scaling back the proposed Center Block project, we will have the capacity to incentivize other proposed projects which will be reviewed in the future by the RDA Board (City Council).”{/span}
Now that plans for the project are being revisited, opportunities up for discussion include an acquisition of property near the corner of 300 N. Main from the Needham Family Partnership, and another acquisition on 100 South as an alternative location for the housing development originally included in the project.