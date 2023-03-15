The Cache Valley housing crisis task force presented several recommendations to the Cache County Council during a workshop Tuesday afternoon.
County Economic Director Shawn Milne talked about the roots behind the group, recalling a meeting county officials had with the leaders of a local major company about a year ago.
Though the organization was expanding and set to create tens of thousands of new positions, its leaders were concerned that potential employees may not be able to live in the valley due to the lack of affordable housing.
This company wasn’t the only local institution to have these concerns, Milne explained, as other major industries also struggled to fill empty positions and Utah State University found it difficult to secure salaried professors.
The task force — formed in April 2022 by Executive David Zook to look at the housing issues in the valley — came up with several suggestions that were initially shared in June.
Damon Cann — a member of the task force and the head of USU’s political science department — spoke towards more specific recommendations for the county on Tuesday.
He posed the question that if USU is struggling to find professors who can afford to live in the valley and large companies are struggling to find engineers, “what happens when the city is trying to hire a firefighter who can then find housing in this valley, what happens when our school districts are hiring teachers?”
After listing several of the findings and factors contributing to the issue, Cann gave the council members suggestions they can actively work towards in their positions.
These included suggestions to revise county code to allow higher density development in unincorporated areas, “publish an annual report on the state of Cache Valley’s growth and housing picture,” form a “county-wide master plan” with local municipalities and meet with leaders from other municipalities about this plan at least once a year.
“The county has a marvelous function as an umbrella organization, and has the gravitas to bring cities together,” Cann said. “I think that has a lot of potential.”
