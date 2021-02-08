If you’ve ever spent time in Cache Valley during the winter, you’ve likely noticed the layer of pollution trapped in the air.
Cows and cars are two of the primary culprits for this pollution you see on bad air days. In Cache Valley, the most common pollutant is a chemical compound called ammonium nitrate.
Randy Martin is a Utah State University professor who researches air pollution in the Valley.
“The agricultural community is responsible for almost all of the ammonia in our atmosphere," Martin said. "We can say that with a lot of confidence here in Cache Valley, because we've done lots and lots of measurements”
Vehicles are also a large part of the pollutants in the air.
