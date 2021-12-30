Harry Reid, who died at 82 of pancreatic cancer on Tuesday, held many titles over his life: Senate majority leader, U.S. representative, lieutenant governor, Nevada Boxing Hall of Famer — to name a few.
Of Reid’s titles, though, one may hold slightly greater significance for Cache Valley residents: Aggie.
The long-serving senator from Nevada attended Utah State University for only a brief period — his time in Logan runs just four and a half pages of his 291-page memoir “The Good Fight” — but those years had a large impact on the long career to follow.
Reid transferred from Southern Utah University after being offered a scholarship to finish his education at USU. Having eloped with his wife, Landra, just four days earlier, they arrived in Logan in September 1959, heading straight for the local paper to get an early peek at the next day’s classifieds in search of a place to stay. Eschewing student housing, they zeroed in on a basement apartment.
“He would have preferred it if we were Mormon,” Reid wrote of the prospective landlord. “I told him no. ‘Well, come on by,’ he said. We passed the interview.”
Reid said the professors at USU seemed to have been placed there just for him, but two teachers in particular helped change him from “who I was into who I would become.”
They were Leonard Arrington, “the first great Mormon scholar,” per Reid, and Harmon Judd, a political science professor who pushed Reid to correct his “stunted education in proper English.” (He was likely referring to Judd Harmon, who taught political science at USU from 1951 to 1983.)
“Because he bothered to tell me something I desperately needed to hear, my life, and my prospects, improved immeasurably. A lawyer has to be able to string words together in a way that tells a story and is persuasive. He has to be able to write,” he wrote. “I had not learned these things, and would not have if not for Dr. Judd.”
In 1961, Reid graduated with a double major in political science and history, heading to Washington, D.C., to pursue law. From there he would return to Nevada, where he would stay, serving in the Nevada Assembly, then as lieutenant governor, chairman of the Nevada Gaming Commission, 1st District representative, and finally U.S. Senator.
It was while attending USU that Reid joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, a decision that later likely gave him greater notoriety among Utahns than the average Nevada politician.
Not being members of the church, he wrote, they were “somewhat of a rarity” at the USU. While commuting to her job at Thiokol, Landra struck up a conversation with the bus driver, a part-time missionary, who asked if he and his companion could visit the couple.
“So when she came home and said, Do you care if these guys come by? I said, I guess not,” Reid wrote. "So they came over. Their first visit became many visits.”
"The two missionaries were very, very nice to us," Reid said in a 2017 interview with The Salt Lake Tribune. "They were such good men, tried so hard to make us happy, so we did it. It was good for us."
For Reid, a lifelong Democrat, religion and politics never conflicted. As he put it in a 2007 address at Brigham Young University, “I am a Democrat because I am a Mormon, not in spite of it” — a regular refrain throughout his career.
On the opposing side, over his 50 years in politics, Reid told the Tribune, “no group has been more difficult and hard on me than church members.”
“There came a time in Las Vegas where the church encouraged kids not to go trick or treating for Halloween for fear of violence or crime but to go trunk or treating. One member of the church had in his trunk a picture of Harry Reid and the devil. My children and grandchildren saw them,” Reid said. “I've tried to teach my children by example that's not who we are. Even though some people choose to put their politics above the church, that doesn't mean we are going to.”
On members of the faith who claimed he shouldn’t have been allowed to speak in Latter-day Saint chapels due to his political beliefs, Reid said “I understand the teachings of the church pretty well. That is their problem, not mine.”
Reid was known as a scrappy negotiator in the Senate and may have honed some of that toughness during his youthful boxing career in Utah and Nevada.
Sparring at the high school level but caught between weight classes, Reid trained under teacher and coach Mike O’Callaghan, who would later serve as governor of Nevada from 1971 to 1979 — with Reid as his lieutenant governor during the first term.
Reid’s pugilist pastime extended to his life in Utah, where he boxed in amateur bouts throughout the state while attending SUU, though he appears to have dropped the sport upon arriving in Logan. A popular, undated photo of Reid (spelled “Reed” in the caption) by George Barrus shows his “toothy grin” as he fights Rex Lancaster of Snow College.
“I had fifteen or twenty fights, mostly in Utah — Hurricane, Kanab, Beaver, Price, Cedar City, maybe St. George — but I also fought in Las Vegas,” he wrote. “I’d go anywhere and fight anybody. I had boxing shoes. I was a full-fledged fighter.”
Utah State made its mark on Reid, and years later he would return the favor. A pipeline formed between the school and his offices, with a steady, if not substantial, stream of USU students working for him as interns over the last 29 years, some going on to work for the Senate leader full-time. Starting in 1993, 15 Aggies eventually interned for Reid, among them former staffer Clay Marsh, who graduated in 2016.
“Senator Reid inspired me by being exactly who he is and never second-guessing his decision making,” Marsh said in a release from the university. “He made me feel like an important part of his team even when I was a lowly junior staffer who rarely interacted with him.”
Reid’s relationship with USU is another chapter in the story of the university and its connections to D.C.; from Vice President-at-the-time Gerald Ford’s son Jack dealing with Secret Service members on campus to the wide alumni diaspora living and working in Washington today.
“USU is honored to count Senator Harry Reid as an Aggie,” USU President Noelle Cockett said in a release following his death.
The university awarded Reid an honorary doctorate of political science in 2002, and in 2019 the Jon M. Huntsman School of Business named an endowed professorship for the then-retired senator.