Students begin fall semester at Utah Valley University on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. President Biden said Wednesday he will cancel up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt for many borrowers — and double that amount for Pell Grant recipients — a move that could offer some level of forgiveness for about 43 million Americans. Here's how many Utahns could be affected.

 Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune

Utah usually ranks among the states with the lowest student loan debt — but under President Joe Biden’s debt forgiveness plan, more than 100,000 residents may get relief.

The president’s plan will cancel $10,000 in federal student loan debt for people who make $125,000 a year or less. People who received Pell Grants — which help undergraduates who have “exceptional financial need” — would be eligible for up to another $10,000 in additional forgiveness.

