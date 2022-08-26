Students begin fall semester at Utah Valley University on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. President Biden said Wednesday he will cancel up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt for many borrowers — and double that amount for Pell Grant recipients — a move that could offer some level of forgiveness for about 43 million Americans. Here's how many Utahns could be affected.
Utah usually ranks among the states with the lowest student loan debt — but under President Joe Biden’s debt forgiveness plan, more than 100,000 residents may get relief.
The president’s plan will cancel $10,000 in federal student loan debt for people who make $125,000 a year or less. People who received Pell Grants — which help undergraduates who have “exceptional financial need” — would be eligible for up to another $10,000 in additional forgiveness.
Between those two totals, the Biden administration could erase federal student debt for up to 108,800 Utahns — if they meet the income requirements, according to the Federal Student Aid office.
That many Utahns are nearly 40% of the state’s residents who had outstanding federal student loans as of March — a total of more 307,000 people.
Collectively, Utahns with outstanding federal student loan debt owe about $10.2 billion, or over $33,000 per person.
“This move from the Biden administration certainly will have a big impact on a lot of Utahns, especially those from lower income households, so I think that’s always a good thing,” said Geoffrey T. Landward, deputy commissioner of the Utah System of Higher Education.
“We’re glad people can get some relief from the debt loads that they have,” Landward continued, “but we’re really working hard toward finding ways to make college more affordable in the first place.”
Of Utah’s college class of 2020, 39% graduated with debt, and only 3% took on private debt — the lowest percentages in the country, according to a report from the Institute for College Access & Success.
Utah’s class of 2020 also had the lowest state average for debt at graduation, the report said, with students owing about $18,350 at the time they received their degrees, based on data from public and private nonprofit colleges.
