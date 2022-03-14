Want to find out what you can do in your community to serve?
Cache Valley residents who would like to be involved with service in the community need not look further than JustServe.org, a free website that allows individuals to find service opportunities with community churches, nonprofit and government organizations.
JustServe.org connects volunteers to their community by finding opportunities to serve geared toward their specific abilities and time restraints. The site also encourages organizations to post their volunteer needs.
Gary and Diane Andersen of Logan are the JustServe Coordinating Council specialists for north Cache Valley.
JustServe started in North America in 2012. Since then, over 370,000 volunteers have registered on JustServe.org and nearly 58,000 projects have been completed.
“JustServe is for everyone. Participating in JustServe projects is a wonderful way to work side-by-side with others in the community who desire to help those in need which is the focus of the JustServe Christlike service,” Gary Andersen said.
Partnered with various nonprofit organizations such as Cache Community Food Pantry, JustServe co-sponsored a local food drive in March 2021 where Cache Valley residents showed up in the chilly pouring rain to help sort and put the food in boxes.
Matt Whitaker, director of the food pantry, a nonprofit organization, registered on JustServe seven years ago when the pantry needed volunteers to box up the over 105,000 pounds of canned goods, dry products and hygiene items that were donated to the 14 collection sites throughout the valley.
“That was our first event that was spearheaded by the Utah Food Bank. We hope it to be an annual event,” Whitaker said.
This year the Cache Community Food Pantry has scheduled two food drives. On Saturday, March 26, each Cache Valley stake for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints plans their food drive and will notify via fliers deposited at each house of those who live within their stake boundaries as to the time, place and items to be donated. Each stake is then responsible getting the items to the food pantry.
The second food drive is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 17, with the same plan for each stake.
Whitaker estimated there were over a thousand volunteers who showed up for the last food drive.
“We are so grateful for the JustServe organization, as it is a place where people can go to see what is available for opportunities to serve. It cuts out a lot of work for people looking for places to serve,” Whitaker said. “I recognize the sacrifice of all those volunteers donating their time. I’m also grateful to the community for their generation donations.”
JustServe projects range from big events like Summerfest and marathons, to helping nonprofits with yard work, putting together hygiene kits, or sewing at home.
“Opportunities for service are available to all kinds of groups. Volunteers only need to have a spare hour or two to help out,” Gary said. “It’s also a great way to take your family to work on a service project or for a family reunion to have a service activity together.”
JustServe is also partnered with local schools and nonprofit organizations to provide critical needs in the community. One of these organizations, Socks for the Soul, collects and distributes socks for the homeless. There are COVID-19 and handicapped opportunities that can be done from home such as transcribing names and dates from headstones shown by photos so people can find the records digitally.
Logan nonprofit Little Lambs Foundation for Kids has been utilizing the JustServe program since 2014. JustServe started helping out by collecting items for their foster care Comfort Kit Program as well as helping collect hygiene items for the family hygiene kits.
"We have received amazing help for our foundation over the past seven years with JustServe. We feel extremely blessed with all of the volunteers and their donations," said Little Lambs Executive Director Ted Chalfant.
Among other things, Little Lambs provides comfort kits for children who are transitioning into foster care. The comfort kits include items like blankets, plush animals, books, activities, hygiene items, socks, notebooks, and toys. provide a supplemental amount of diapers, wipes, hygiene items and formula if available.
The Little Lambs Diaper Bank, started in 2018, provides local families that are struggling financially with supplemental amounts of diapers, wipes, hygiene items, fomula, as well as feminine hygiene items.
“Little Lambs Foundation is only possible through the charitable support from individual organizations, corporate sponsors and public donations," Chalfant said. "JustServe has been an amazing partner to help people know our needs. JustServe is so helpful to provide volunteers when the need arises.” For more information, go to their website Little Lambs of Utah.org
In addition to being a volunteer, government and nonprofit organizations can post their needs on JustServe.org if they are seeking volunteersn. There is no charge or obligation to use the website.
All projects and organizations are vetted to make sure they meet the guidelines before being posted on the site. JustServe.org does not discriminate based on race, gender, ethnicity, or sexual orientation to screen projects or posting or volunteers who may sign up to serve, it is simply a service to help link community volunteer needs with volunteers according to their availability and interests.