Connecting with this year's legislative session is as easy as logging onto your computer at home.
While the Utah State Capitol Complex re-opened to the public on Monday, there are still many virtual options for participating in the legislative session from the comfort of your home.
In the past, attending one of the many committee or caucus meetings that are part of the state legislative session may have required taking the day off work or traveling across the state.
Harry Hansen, Communications Specialist for the House majority says having online options means Utahns from across the state have easier access to not only attend meetings, but to make public comment from wherever is most convenient for them.
This article is being provided as part of a content sharing agreement between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio. Read the full article here: