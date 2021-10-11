When Halloween falls on a Sunday in Cache Valley, deciding how to celebrate the holiday can be a tricky business.
With an estimated 64% of the county’s population belonging to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, observing Sunday as a religious Sabbath day is widely practiced, and for many this rules out activities such as trick-or-treating. Instead, they plan their trunk-or-treats and home candy handouts on Saturday.
But not everyone, even some members of the faith, see it this way.
The Herald Journal went on Facebook to question readers about their opinions and plans about this Halloween, the first time since 2010 that the spooky holiday landed on a Sunday. Here is a sampling of the responses (note some comments have not been reproduced in full):
Cassi Kanski: “Halloween is on a Sunday … so it should be on Sunday.”
Linda Anderson: "I'm only handing out candy on Sat."
James Day: "If it is done on Sunday most individuals in Utah won’t participate in trick or treating. In fact most church groups will probably just hold a trunk-o-treat and skip trick-or-treating regardless of what the community decides as a whole."
Kathy Snyder: "It should be Sunday. Twenty years ago few LDS families were out and about on Sunday but now many families are shopping, skiing, hiking and biking. Fun family activities are now appropriate for Sunday."
Kathy Olsen Schroder: “Let’s do both days!!!! Win! Win! Two days of treats!!!!!”
Rebecca Gingerich: “What better way to honor the sabbath by walking around your neighborhood with your families, laughing, visiting and passing out treats.”
Tylynn Ellis Hansen: “I know growing up it was always on Saturday if the 31st landed on Sunday but I think either way is fine it’s fun to celebrate Saturday and Sunday.”
Kevin Reeve: “Experience shows 99% of knocks on my door will be Saturday.”
Erin Root Huish: "Wasn’t there a movement to get Halloween permanently observed on the last Saturday of October? I’d sign that petition! All day to get ready and have fun activities and then no school the next day to drag tired/sugar-crashed kids to!"
Loni Nichole: “athiest here. I approve of moving halloween to the last Saturday of October, every year. This is not just an issue for religious people. My Sundays are for laundry, cleaning, refreshing bed linens, meal planning and prepping for the week. Making sure kids have homework finished and making sure they get showers and have their school outfits ready for the following week.”
Chad Brown: “Kids should take advantage of the indecisiveness and trick or treat on both days. I'll hand out candy on Saturday and Sunday, double the fun for me and the trick or treaters.”
Amy Frischknecht Blodgett: "Everyone dress up as missionaries. Problem solved."
Beki Cole Williams: “For trick or treaters: Chill with the attitude over which day people choose to give you stuff you did nothing whatsoever to earn. Go to whatever houses have porch lights on and appreciate what you get. For persons giving treats: It’s your time and money you’re investing for absolutely nothing in return. Do the day that suits you, or neither if people want to keep complaining about it. Problem solved!”
Heidi Hall: “My preference as a mom and teacher would always be to have Halloween fall on a Friday or Saturday night. School nights are rough on kids and parents and teachers.”
Trina Lofthouse Johnson: "We will have candy for both days but since Saturday will be more active for trick or treaters our Saturday will have more of everything."
Nick Merritt: "Sunday. If your religion doesn't let you give candy to kids on the sabbath, get a new religion.
Kathy Olsen Schroder: "Nick Merritt, if you are referring to Mormons you would be wrong. we are all about treats on Sunday if you didn’t know."
Richard Meacham: "You’re stuck with buying candy for two nights. The predominant religion will do Saturday and the rest of the population will do Sunday. Welcome to Cache Valley in October."