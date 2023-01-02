rabbit

An uptick in rabbit hoarding cases has occurred in the Beehive State this year, according to the Humane Society of Utah.

 Photo courtesy of the Humane Society of Utah.

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

There has been an increase to the number of rabbit hoarding cases throughout Utah, according to a press release sent out by the Humane Society of Utah.

On Wednesday, HSU announced that it witnessed an abundance of rabbit hoarding cases in 2022. According to the release, HSU has taken in 783 rabbits since 2020, with the average family surrendering four rabbits at a time.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.