Hundreds of protesters lined Main Street near the Historic Cache County Courthouse on Saturday in continued protests against police brutality and racism against black Americans. An estimated 350 protesters were present with several who had traveled from outside of the Cache Valley area to attend.
In an interview with The Herald Journal, protest organizer Kylie Jackson said she was inspired by protests in Ogden and wanted to amplify voices in Logan, where issues of race and police brutality are often not discussed.
“I’ve always wanted to be heard as a black person, as a human being,” Jackson said, “and I’ve never found the opportunity.”
Jackson said — with exceptions of trucks blowing exhaust, “all lives matter” retorts and being sprayed with silly string at the Logan earlier protest on Tuesday — most interactions with the general public have been positive. Jackson said several people reached out via social media to provide food, drinks and other items for Saturday’s protest.
“Somebody actually donated $50 for snacks and drinks,” Jackson said.
Additionally, Jackson said having the support of local police has been a welcomed change of pace. The Logan City Police Department donated pizzas and drinks for the Tuesday protest.
“It really opened my eyes, and hopefully it did to the other protesters as well, that all cops aren’t bad,” Jackson said. “There are a lot of racist police officers, but not all of them are.”
Concern over COVID-19 has prompted some to abstain from gathering for protests, especially after the Bear River Health Department announced nearly 200 new COVID-19 cases in the area on Friday and nearly 200 more on Saturday. Tuesday’s initial protest was reportedly cancelled due to concerns regarding COVID-19. Jackson said masks were mandatory for Saturday’s protest; those without masks were provided one along with access to hand sanitizer.
“It’s a big concern for me,” Jackson said, “but I also want us to be heard.”
Multiple Logan residents spoke publicly at the protest assembly, including Logan City Assistant Police Chief Jeff Simmons. Simmons spoke briefly, expressing commitment on behalf of police to protecting First Amendment rights and a hope for the future despite the despair currently felt by many.
"It is my hope and prayer that we will have faith restored," Simmons told the crowd. "I know we're going to get this fixed — I know with all my heart."
After Simmons spoke, the crowd chanted about Logan City Police officer Miguel Deras. An investigation of Deras' conduct is currently underway, according to police, after The Salt Lake Tribune reported he had shared explicit photos of University of Utah student Lauren McCluskey to co-workers.
Near the end of the protest, the crowd kneeled and lay belly-down for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, signifying the amount of time Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin held George Floyd under his knee — an event that has sparked protests worldwide against police brutality targeting black people. While kneeling, a significant downpour began — but despite the thunder and rain, protesters remained until the nearly nine minutes were up.
The bulk of the protesters had dispersed by around 3 p.m, though a few dozen remained on Main Street with signs and umbrellas.
“I just want to thank the community for coming to support and helping us be heard and standing with us so that we’re not alone,” Jackson said. “We are all the same — we are all human. It’s not about violence. It’s not about rioting. It’s all about peace, love and unity — and that’s what we want.”