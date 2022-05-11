POCATELLO — Despite being shot in the face, abdomen and left hand during an incident with a local man armed with an AR-15, Pocatello police officer Demetrius Amos spent less than a week in the hospital.
Amos was released from Portneuf Medical Center around noon on Wednesday morning to a standing ovation from hundreds of other members of law enforcement and community leaders.
Among those in attendance were Pocatello City Councilmember Rick Cheatum, who described the experience of seeing Amos walk out of the hospital on his own two feet as simply awe-inspiring.
“For me, that was a really emotional event,” Cheatum said. “To see members of law enforcement from all over Southeast Idaho was incredible, I mean everybody was there to turn out. To see him walk out the hospital when he was only shot a week ago is just amazing. I was definitely overwhelmed and feel honored to have been able to attend.”
Video of Amos’ release from the hospital is accessible by visiting facebook.com/idahostatejournal/posts/10159119589469862.
Amos will continue to recover at home with family members from the injuries he sustained during a shootout with local man Todd Vernon Brewer, 45 of Pocatello, during the early morning hours of May 5.
The bullet that struck Amos in his left hand was near his fingers, Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schei told the Idaho State Journal on Tuesday. At this time, it is unclear if the injury occurred from a separate shot or one of the two known shots that hit Amos. The bullet that struck Amos’ face went out of his neck and down into his chest, Schei said.
Amos is originally from California and played football for Idaho State University. He is a field training officer and SWAT team member who has been with the department for six years.
Amos’ colleague who was also shot during the May 5 incident, Mackenzie Handel, was released from PMC on May 7. Handel is a former member of the U.S. Marine Corps who is originally from Pennsylvania. He is also a field training officer and SWAT team member who has been with the department for four years. Handel was struck in the abdomen and has been recovering with loved ones at home since his release.
“This incident is a realization of how dangerous this job really is,” said Schei. “We’re so pleased both officers are doing well enough to be home with their families.”
Schei told the Journal on Monday that both Amos and Handel have expressed their intent to rejoin the Pocatello Police Department when medically cleared. Both officers remain on paid administrative leave while the East Idaho Critical Incident Task Force investigates the use of force during the incident.
Brewer remains hospitalized in stable condition at PMC. Upon his release from the hospital, Brewer will be incarcerated at the Bannock County Jail on two counts of aggravated battery on certain personnel and two enhancements for using a weapon during the commission of a felony crime, all of which are felonies.
If convicted of all felony charges and enhancements against him, Brewer faces a maximum penalty of up to 80 years in prison.