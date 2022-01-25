Those intending to “shed hunt” between Feb. 1 and April 15 will need to complete a free ethics course before collecting any antlers.
According to a statement from the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, big game animals experience difficult times during Utah’s late winter and early spring seasons in part due to wet, damage-prone habitat.
“During winter, big game animals, especially deer, often have a difficult time finding food,” said DWR Capt. Chad Bettridge in Tuesday’s statement. “If you spook an animal and cause it to run, the animal has to use up fat reserves and energy that it needs to make it through the winter.”
According to the statement, the ethics course informs shed hunters how to gather antlers without damaging habitat or needlessly stressing animals.
Once the course is completed, shed hunters can gather antlers nearly anywhere in the state except on private property (without written permission) or seasonally closed wildlife management areas. A list of WMAs and seasonal closures can be found on the DWR website. Shed hunters must also print and carry a certification of course completion from Feb. 1 through April 15. Outside the specified time frame, the course and certificate are not required.
Skulls found with attached antlers or horns are not to be moved, according to the statement. The DWR requests folks do the following if a skull with antlers is found:
• Take photos of the skull from a couple of angles
• Pinpoint the location of the skull (preferably using GPS coordinates)
• Report your find to the nearest DWR office or by texting 847411
• Provide specific details in your report
According to the statement, “the DWR will send a conservation officer to investigate. If it’s clear the animal died of natural causes, you might be allowed to keep your find.”