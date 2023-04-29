Just as this winter has been hard on the living in Cache Valley, it has also been hard on the dead.
That is what Alan Higham found when he visited his father’s grave earlier this month at Hyde Park Cemetery and discovered it was caked dirt. The surrounding grass was scuffed with tread marks, and several surrounding gravestones had been moved from their resting positions.
Nearby, a recent grave had been dug days before, and the backhoe had left the patch of land quite unsightly.
Upset about what he thought was an overlook in upkeep, he reached out to the Hyde Park Cemetery District Administrator Maureen Hearns asking how to file a complaint on April 18.
Hearns responded, saying the district was well aware of the situation. Now that the snow had began to melt, she said, they could get to work cleaning things up.
“We can now access our needs and move forward with what needs to be done,” she said. “It takes a little time, so please try and be patient.”
Alan believed that, because his father’s grave lies flush with the ground, it was run over and pushed further into soft ground below instead of being moved with its neighboring memorial markings.
“I expect it to be made whole,” he said.
“Of course we will,” Hearns answered.
The graves are hard to find when they’re under a thick layer of snow, she explained. She thanked him for his message.
Six days later, Alan sent another email to Hearns. He had taken his mother to the gravesite on April 26, and was disappointed to find it hadn’t been cleaned.
“My mom just sat and cried,” he said in the email. “I’m calling The Herald Journal.”
Hearns said she looked forward to talking about the situation and “would love to have the public become more educated.”
“It made me feel really bad that they would disrespect and run right over it. I mean, he was a World War II Veteran,” Marilyn Higham — Alan’s mother — told The Herald Journal at the gravesite earlier this week. “I love him to pieces and I’m going to be right there with him someday and I just — it made me feel bad that it wasn’t taken care of.”
Marilyn recalled the man resting underneath the filthy gravestone — Leonard Higham — as a good husband, father and patriot who helped the survivors of Hiroshima very shortly after the U.S. dropped a nuclear weapon on the city.
As a medic, Marilyn said, he was one of the first to land at the site.
“It was a sad thing that man has to do that to his brother,” she said. “He hated the suffering.”
Between the stone inscription of her name and her late husband’s sat a depiction of the St. George temple were they were married.
“We lived in California then,” Marilyn said, warmly recalling the occasion. “We drove all the way to St. George. He drove his car and I went with my mom and dad. They wouldn’t let us go together, not ‘til we were married.
“Oh, dear,” she added with a chuckle.
The two stood in silence for a moment, analyzing the resting place of the man they loved.
“You think they would hurry and put those back and clean this up ASAP,” Marilyn said.
Alan continued to stare at the soil atop the stone, a deep frustration evident in his stance.
“I just wish people would realize that these are loved ones, doggone it,” he said.
A day later, The Herald Journal met with Hearns and Brian Balls, the president of the cemetery district, at the same place.
“I cleaned the mud off to make sure it wasn’t cracked anywhere,” Balls said. “It wasn’t. We never cracked one, and it actually didn’t get drove over.”
Both treads of the backhoe, he explained, passed by opposite sides. Though this did make it dirty, the cemetery district was cautious to ensure it didn’t compromise the integrity of the parcel.
“I think Mr. Higham came out about three days after we buried this woman right here,” Hearns said, pointing to a nearby recently disturbed plot of dirt.
The ground was still thoroughly soaked through with rain and snow, she explained.
Still, when somebody dies, the cemetery district digs a hole for them as soon as they are asked.
“We’ll bury them at 30 below if they want us to,” Balls said. “We’ll bury them on a Saturday, we’d probably even bury them on a Sunday if we need to.”
Thus, even with the wet and mucky conditions, the backhoe and truck still needed to pass over Leonard’s grave.
But, Balls said, they did so carefully.
“He snowblows them if he needs to and then he uncovers them, marks where, and then he watches as we come in and we watch as he brings the truck in,” he explained. “I’ve never hit a headstone bringing the backhoe in, or my brother, or his kids.”
Balls and Hearns added that they didn’t intend to leave the tombstone in its messy condition — they just don’t have access to water yet to clean it. Balls said that will likely change by the first Saturday in May “if there’s no breaks in the canal or the pipeline all the way down.”
“They’ve got the cemetery and about 35 or 40 houses on that same line,” he said.
Had Alan and Marilyn visited only a few weeks later, they said the experience would have been much different.
“They were out here just a few days after burial, and it rained all that week,” Balls said.
Though a few individuals who work for the cemetery district are paid for their specific services, neither Balls nor Hearns fall into that category. They work full-time jobs on top of any hours they labor at the cemetery.
Still, the prices the cemetery offers to Hyde Park residents fall well below what many other cemeteries charge. A plot will run someone $50, and a burial will set them back $250.
Within the next month, they plan to fix any unsightliness left on the cemetery by the brutal winter.
“We shoot for Memorial Day to have it really pristine,” Hearns said.
When asked why they voluntarily take part in such unpaid labor, she didn’t hesitate to give a reason.
“We care deeply about the people,” she said. “We deeply care.”
Her voice held the same conviction the Highams spoke with when they voiced their concerns about Leonard’s resting place.
