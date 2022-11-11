The Hyde Park Cemetery Maintenance District is asking the public for help with 95 unmarked grave sites, including many that are “unidentified,” officials say.
The Hyde Park City Newsletter this month pointed to 60 “unidentified” graves sites — meaning an unidentified person is buried there — in addition to 35 sites without markers or headstones. The district is asking for the public’s help in identifying the unknown burials as well as raising around $2,000 to mark the sites.
Cemetery Administrator Maureen Hearns said having unidentified grave sites isn’t typically common, but speaks to Hyde Park Cemetery’s history as a “pioneer cemetery.”
Hearns said from the early 1860s through the turn of the century, several young children died from various causes. Hearns suggested perhaps an epidemic, the Spanish Flu that emerged in the early 1900s, or just “hard times” may have been contributing factors.
The Hyde Park Cemetery was established in 1861, and Hearns said many of its unidentified graves sites are believed to be those of children from the time period.
“These early settlers would just bury their infants there, but there wouldn’t be a headstone that they would place — either because they didn’t have the means or whatever the situation would be,” Hearns said.
In a census during the early 1900s, Hearns said families would represent burials with the capital letter “B” while omitting identifying details.
“They wouldn’t necessarily identify who the person was, whether it’s a son or a daughter,” Hearns said, “and no date of birth or date of death or anything like that, just a little ‘B’ that said, ‘burial.’ And so, that’s the 60 unidentified graves that we have.”
Hearns said the district plans to use engraved metal plaques to label the 95 sites. The 60 unidentified sites would be marked accordingly along with the time period.
“That’s my goal,” Hearns said. “The initial response from the community has been awesome.”
According to Hearns, the project began nearly a year and a half ago when the cemetery board decided to digitize their records. But incorrect information resulted in a borderline remapping of the cemetery itself and made for a more laborious project than initially expected.
“We really just walked the entire cemetery and made a handmade map of every headstone that was in place, and then tried to use that with the original records to really identify exactly where people were buried,” Hearns said. “Because the records weren’t always accurate, you know?”
In addition to the cemetery records, Hearns said the district is using FamilySearch — a genealogical record service provided by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — and other online records as well a written family histories to help identify grave sites. Hearns described FamilySearch as a “wealth of data” regarding “deceased individuals.”
Though the historical record is sometimes unreliable, Hearns said she’s fairly confident a person is buried in those unidentified sites. Even still, being totally sure is impossible — and disturbing a site is out of the question.
“I can’t bee 100% accurate,” Hearns said. “You just use as many resources as you can to kind of try to come to the most accurate conclusion possible.”
Historical accuracy, according to Hearns, will help protect a person’s final resting place from being disturbed in the future. In the past, while opening a new grave in the Hyde Park cemetery, Hearns said unbeknownst human bones were uncovered.
Though it’s something that could happen in any pioneer cemetery, Hearns said it’s important to clean up a less-than-pristine historical record to avoid such incidents in the future.
“I really want to preserve the dignity and the sanctity of what I believe are very sacred grounds,” Hearns said. “I want to honor the resting place for those people that have been buried there, and make sure that the sacredness of the ground and of the records is preserved.”
A handful of the sites have been identified, Hearns said, and a couple were, surprisingly, adults with no records kept for them.
Hearns said the cemetery district is separate from Hyde Park city and extends into areas of Smithfield, North Logan and Cache County. A city newsletter from January explained the cemetery board in run by volunteers.
Hearns said she has been the administrator for a year and volunteered for the role.
“I just always had an inclination for accuracy and organization,” Hearns said, explaining the job feels a bit like a calling. “I just feel it’s incredibly important.”
Those interested in donating to the project can do so at the Hyde Park city office.
