hyde park cemetery

The Hyde Park Cemetery seen on Wednesday. The Hyde Park Cemetery District is trying to raise money to label 95 graves that are either unidentified or lack a grave marker.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

The Hyde Park Cemetery Maintenance District is asking the public for help with 95 unmarked grave sites, including many that are “unidentified,” officials say.

The Hyde Park City Newsletter this month pointed to 60 “unidentified” graves sites — meaning an unidentified person is buried there — in addition to 35 sites without markers or headstones. The district is asking for the public’s help in identifying the unknown burials as well as raising around $2,000 to mark the sites.


