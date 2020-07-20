Roughly six years ago Hyde Park embarked on a journey to acquire a small slice of land on the city’s east side to build a new water tank.
“Just by chance [we] happened to find out that there was this little island of land that was owned by the Bureau of Land Management,” said Sharidean Flint, Hyde Park’s mayor.
Last year, the city was among a handful of cities and towns to acquire federal land as part of the Dingell Act. Flint said that she understands that a land transfer needs careful review.
