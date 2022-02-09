Warren Hyde never served in the military, but his extraordinary effort in a remote part of Box Elder County one day provided key intelligence in stopping a widespread Japanese attack on American soil during World War II.
One morning in February 1945, Hyde, the county sheriff, received a call from Floyd Stohl, a rancher in the Blue Creek area. While heading out to do his morning chores, Stohl spotted a strange-looking contraption that looked like a parachute floating in the air in one of his pastures.
When Stohl described the object to Hyde, it immediately rang a bell in the sheriff’s head. Hyde jumped in his vehicle and raced to the ranch. When he saw the object, he knew what he was dealing with — a weapon known as a “Fu-Go” bomb.
Between 1944 and 1945, the Japanese military launched an estimated 9,000 bomb-rigged balloons across the Pacific Ocean. Carried by wind currents, the balloon bombs traveled thousands of miles to western U.S. shores. Hundreds were discovered up and down the west coast, and even as far inland as Indiana and Texas. One killed six people in Oregon.
The bombs weren’t just aimed at killing people, but also at starting forest fires — something never achieved, thanks in part to Hyde and his wild ride.
On that February morning, Hyde sprang into action. He drove his car to the pasture as far as he could, then ran across the field, chasing the balloon as the wind carried it along.
When he finally caught up to it, he saw the bomb dangling below the balloon and knew he would have to be careful. If he touched it, or if it touched the ground, it would detonate.
Hyde grabbed one of the shroud lines, and when the wind picked up, it carried the balloon into the air — along with the sheriff — as high as 30 feet in the air. He was eventually able to anchor it when it came back to the ground, and soon thereafter, FBI agents and military personnel arrived to detonate the bomb and take the balloon away.
It was the first Fu-Go device to be captured fully intact, and the information it provided would lead to the end of the program.
A new documentary on the streaming service Discovery+, “Great Balloon Bomb Invasion,” highlights Hyde’s adventure among other aspects of the Fu-Go story, including efforts to locate the thousands still thought to be littered across the American landscape.
“Great Balloon Bomb Invasion pulls back the curtain on a World War II secret that has left a dangerous legacy, still hidden in America’s backyard to this day,” said Jilly Pearce, executive vice president of the program’s production company Objective Media Group America, in a press release.
Discovery+ requires a subscription, but also offers a free trial.
A 1952 article in the Coronet magazine describes some of the information that scientists were able to glean from Hyde’s heroic exploits:
“From Hyde’s balloon, scientists had learned a lot. The spheres were made of mulberry-bark paper, equipped with sandbags and a barometer-controlled mechanism. When the balloon dipped below 30,000 feet, the device dropped a sandbag. When the balloon went higher than 35,000 feet, the mechanism released hydrogen from the balloon. When the last ballast bag dropped, bombs would start falling at intervals.”
In a January 1977 column Murray Moler, then-editor of the Standard-Examiner, wrote in the Ogden newspaper that he was working in Alaska as a war correspondent for United Press International at the time. Moler was based in the Aleutian Islands at a key strategic location due to its proximity to Japan, and had the opportunity to accompany a U.S. mission to take possession of a Japanese naval base on the northern island of Honshu.
He wrote that one of the group’s first field trips was to a beach on the northeastern corner of the island, where they found the launching sites for the balloons.
“How did we know where to look? The balloon that Warren Hyde captured had sand ballast of a peculiar black color,” Moler wrote. “Our intelligence was so keen that we’d determined even before we landed that it could have come only from that particular beach.”
U.S. forces bombed the bases from which the balloons were launched, essentially ending the threat. It was later discovered that Japanese schoolchildren had been enlisted to help build the devices.
Harrowing balloon ride aside, Warren Hyde is a legendary figure in the Box Elder County community.
Born in Garland in 1911, his law enforcement career started in Tremonton, where he became the town marshal. After five years in that role, he spent four years as a fish and game officer before becoming county sheriff, a position he held for more than three decades.
He was the first president of the Utah Sheriffs' Association, served as director of Utah Peace Officer Standards and Training, and helped organize the Box Elder Scuba Team and Jeep Patrol.
He was also a noted horseman who organized the original Intermountain Quarter Horse Association and the first Intermountain States Futurity Horse Race, as well as being the first person to bring registered quarter horses into Box Elder County.
His love of horses dovetailed with his law enforcement career when he led the effort to create the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Mounted Posse.
He also served a term as a Box Elder County Commissioner.
In June 1945, four months after his airborne adventure, Hyde was summoned to the Utah State Capitol, where he was honored in a packed governor’s boardroom full of military officers, civilian defense leaders, state executives and others who had come to pay tribute to his efforts. FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover wrote him a personal letter of thanks.
Hyde’s son Wade, now a member of the Box Elder School District, was born seven years after that fateful day. He said his father didn’t talk about it for years, even after the information had been declassified.
“He wasn’t one to brag,” Wade Hyde said. “In his mind, he was just doing his job.”