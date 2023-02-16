The Hyrum City Museum is hosting an exhibit with information about Black veterans from Utah through the end of March.
The traveling exhibit is from Sema Hadithi African American Heritage and Culture Foundation, an organization focused on collecting and telling stories about Black Utahns.
“’Sema Hadithi’ means ‘to tell the story’ in Swahili,” a press release from the museum states. “The teams collect information that is already available, such as archival, historical, and government records, plus find new sources, then create a well-developed narrative to share with the community.”
Robert Burch, the executive director of Sema Hadithi and a veteran himself, gave a presentation at the museum during a grand opening on Saturday.
His presentation included the stories of several Black Utahns who currently serve in the military as well as the legacies of those who have served throughout the state’s history.
“We not only just do research on veterans, we do research on all of Utah Black history,” Burch said after his presentation. “I think the difficulty for us, being such a small population in this state, is getting people to first understand that there is actually Black history here.”
Those who would like to learn more about Sema Hadithi and Utah’s Black history can do so at semahadithifoundation.org. People interested in visiting the museum can do so Tuesday through Thursday between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.
