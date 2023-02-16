hyrum museum

An exhibit at the Hyrum museum honors Black veterans.

The Hyrum City Museum is hosting an exhibit with information about Black veterans from Utah through the end of March.

The traveling exhibit is from Sema Hadithi African American Heritage and Culture Foundation, an organization focused on collecting and telling stories about Black Utahns.


