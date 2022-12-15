Jack Frost has come to town — and that means anglers, if they have not already, will be heading to their favorite ice fishing hole.
But according to Mark Hadley, northern region outreach manager with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, anglers may need to curb their enthusiasm a bit to make sure ice has properly formed at the lakes and reservoirs.
“When ice first starts to form, people are excited to get out and fish,” he said. “But you want to be sure that ice conditions are such that you can be out on the ice safely.”
The three main ice fishing waters in Cache Valley are Hyrum Reservoir — the area’s largest and most popular destination, Hadley said — Newton Reservoir and Porcupine Reservoir. He did not have current conditions but said there was still a lot of open water at some of the sites last week. With temperatures dropping, however, ice may be starting to form.
Typically, anglers should make sure a waterbody has at least 4 inches of clear ice before treading onto it, and even then, it is important to pay attention to its color and condition. As ice becomes more porous, for instance, it is riskier to be on. Milky-colored ice also is weaker.
People usually heed advice well, but there are still some misadventures of people going through the ice every year, Hadley said. He mentioned some of the safety equipment anglers should take with them – including a partner.
It is always safer to go outdoors with another person than alone. But when doing so, anglers should give a little space, so they and their partner are not on the same area of ice. Also, it is a good idea to bring picks and a rope. The former can be fastened over the shoulders so if a person goes through the ice they can be easily retrieved and used to get out of the water; the rope is to help another person out if a fishing buddy falls through the ice.
A life jacket might be another item to consider.
“It’s not a bad idea,” he said, especially if an angler is alone. “A danger of going through the ice is hypothermia, but floating can give you a little more time to holler out to others.”
Help the fish
Hadley said Cache Valley anglers are lucky to have the opportunities they have, because there is a mix of cold and warmwater fisheries in the area.
Newtown Reservoir is entirely populated with warmwater fish, such as bluegill, crappie, largemouth bass and even tiger muskie, whereas Porcupine Reservoir houses cold water fish, such as kokanee salmon and trout.
Hyrum Reservoir has both cold and warmwater fish.
“The habitat there is able to support both species of fish,” he said, noting there also is a good population of yellow perch.
But no matter the fish one may catch, there are some things anglers who practice catch-and-release can do to help minimize stress for fish and increase their survival rate when placed back into the water.
Typically, water temperatures are warmer deep in the reservoir, about 39-40 degrees, Hadley said. Just below the ice is roughly 32 degrees. And so, when an angler brings a fish to the surface, it often enters a colder environment than it is used to.
“It could be a shock to the fish,” he said.
Hadley said it is important to have equipment readily available, including a camera if one wants to take a picture of the catch, so the angler can quickly place the fish back into the water without delay.
“Have pliers easily accessible, have the camera ready to go,” he said. He also said when handling fish to not wear gloves, but to use bare hands.
“I know it’s cold,” he said, but explained the material of gloves often cause the removal of the protective slime from fish that helps keep them safe from disease in their environment.
“Not as much slime will come off on the hands,” he said, “and so we encourage people, if possible, to take their gloves off when handling fish.”
Hadley said most Utah anglers are respectful of the tips and do what they can protect the natural resources, but it is always good to be reminded and to stay vigilant.
“Most anglers and hunters love and respect the resources, the animals they are pursuing,” he said. “They want to reduce any harm to the resources that means so much to them. I think most people are inclined to say, ‘I am going to do my part to help protect this resource that I love.’”
