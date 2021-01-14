Cache Valley this month has lost two of its last surviving veterans of World War II — Clarkson native Rex Thompson and Preston native Lloyd Lewis, both veterans of the horrific battle of Iwo Jima.
Thompson died Jan. 8 in South Jordan, a week after his 101st birthday. His obituary appeared in today’s Herald Journal next to a death notice for his friend, Lewis, who died Jan. 13 at age 95.
Military honors for Thompson are scheduled at the Clarkston Cemetery at 1 p.m. Friday. Lewis’ funeral arrangements are still pending.
