Rex and Lloyd

Loyd Lewis, right, tells a story after being prompted by Rex Thompson during a 2015 interview with The Herald Journal about the two men's service in the Marine Corps during World War II.

Cache Valley this month has lost two of its last surviving veterans of World War II — Clarkson native Rex Thompson and Preston native Lloyd Lewis, both veterans of the horrific battle of Iwo Jima.

Thompson died Jan. 8 in South Jordan, a week after his 101st birthday. His obituary appeared in today’s Herald Journal next to a death notice for his friend, Lewis, who died Jan. 13 at age 95.

Military honors for Thompson are scheduled at the Clarkston Cemetery at 1 p.m. Friday. Lewis’ funeral arrangements are still pending.

The Herald Journal plans an article looking back on the two men’s lives for Saturday’s newspaper.

