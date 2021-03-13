Please be on the lookout for overdue motorists 46-year old Stacey D. James and his 12-year-old son.
Parties left the Blackfoot area in a Black 2003 GMC Sierra, License Plate Number 4BL4387, pulling a snowmobile trailer with either one or two snowmobiles around 12:30 p.m. on March 12, 2021.
They were due back before dark and have not returned or been heard from.
Both parties’ cell phones are off but were last traced to the Bannock area as well as Caribou/Franklin.
Family members believe they could have gone to SE Idaho in the areas of either Mink Creek or farther SE to the Mill Creek area.
The snowmobile(s) are either black or red.
If anyone is out snowmobiling or in the areas please keep an eye out.
If anyone comes into contact with either party or locates the vehicle please notify the Bingham County Sheriff's Office at 208-785-1234.