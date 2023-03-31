A Montpelier man has been charged after a vehicle crash in Logan Canyon this week resulted in the death of three people.
Kylan Romrell, 29, faces three counts of second-degree negligently operating a vehicle resulting in death, as well as five additional felonies and misdemeanors including driving under the influence and possession of a firearm by a restricted person.
The charges were filed with the 1st District Court on Friday prior to Romrell’s initial appearance.
The Kia had five occupants including a baby, according to DPS. The 21-year-old driver and 24-year-old front passenger died at the scene; the baby sustained serious by non-life-threatening injuries. Two other passengers were transported to hospitals and one later died upon arrival, authorities wrote.
“This crash is still being looked at and fault has not been determined,” Utah Highway Patrol troopers wrote in an affidavit filed with the court.
However, according to an affidavit, Romrell was driving the Excursion and troopers “immediately noticed indicators of impairment.” Troopers wrote Romrell was “unsteady, wobbly, and lethargic” while walking and officers later performed field sobriety tests. The affidavit states Romrell had a .216 breath alcohol concentration level and a blood test was also conducted.
According to the affidavit, troopers “located multiple open containers in the Excursion that Kylan was driving,” as well as “a Ruger .243 rifle with a spent cartridge in the chamber.”
Troopers wrote Romrell has been arrested for driving under the influence multiple times in the last decade. Court records show he pleaded guilty in 1st District Court to a third-degree DUI in 2019. Romrell was arrested and ultimately booked in the Cache County Jail.
During his court appearance on Friday, Judge Spencer Walsh ordered Romrell to be provisionally held on a no-bail status, allowing Romrell and his attorney to make a case for bail at a later hearing.
He is set to appear in court again on April 5 before Judge Brian Cannell.
