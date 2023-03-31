hjnstock-police car

A Montpelier man has been charged after a vehicle crash in Logan Canyon this week resulted in the death of three people.

Kylan Romrell, 29, faces three counts of second-degree negligently operating a vehicle resulting in death, as well as five additional felonies and misdemeanors including driving under the influence and possession of a firearm by a restricted person.


