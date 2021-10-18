Although the Logan-based fitness equipment giant iFIT put a hold on its planned initial public stock offering early this month, the company has by no means shelved the endeavor.
On Oct. 7, iFIT cited “adverse market conditions” in postponing its highly anticipated IPO, intended to raise nearly $650 million with an initial market cap (total stock value) of $6.6 billion.
“It’s been a bumpy ride in the stock market over the past four weeks, and we just decided that because we didn’t have to go public, we didn’t,” iFIT spokeswoman Colleen Logan told The Herald Journal on Monday. “It’s simply a postponement, and we’re hoping to just keep an eye on the market and see how things are and go back out.”
Surging markets in the first seven months of 2021 led to a record year in IPOs, according to Forbes magazine, but autumn brought stock volatility that experts are attributing to inflation, supply chain issues, an uptick in interest rates and the debt-ceiling debate in Congress.
In a newsletter installment headlined “iFit delays its debut as wobbly stocks send a chill through the IPO market,” Forbes analyst Kevin Dowd speculated about prospects for IPOs in the near future.
“It’s not like the pipeline is drying up,” Dowd wrote. “Plenty of other companies filed for IPOs this week (Oct. 4-8) that should result in billion-dollar-plus valuations. … Even if the hottest IPO market in history cools off a little bit, it will still be plenty warm. The point is that the signs of cooling are beginning to mount.”
Forbes in recent months has shown more than a passing interest in the Logan company formerly known as ICON Health and Fitness. A July 2021 article titled “The war to bring down Peloton” took an in depth look at CEO Scott Watterson’s efforts to grow the business and outperform Peloton, the johnny-come-lately in the exercise equipment industry.
Logan said the reason iFIT wants to go public is to take advantage of explosive growth in the fitness equipment industry, spurred in part by the COVID pandemic but also by advances in technology that are making home exercise more interactive.
Even before the pandemic, iFIT was seeing increased business and in 2019 had its best-ever Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Christmas Eve.
“We have had unbelievable sales in the last couple of years, and we’re looking to tap into the capital markets … so that we can grow even further,” Logan said.
The IPO will not change leadership in the company. Watterson, who co-founded the company with fellow Utah State University graduate Gary Stevenson in the late 1980s, will remain the CEO and chairman of the board.
Stevenson no longer has an active role in the operation due to his status as a member of the Quorum of the Twelve in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. But according to an article published last week by The Salt Lake Tribune, Stevenson still has a large financial stake in iFIT and stands to gain upwards of $900 million from the planned IPO.