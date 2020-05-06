Youth baseball games played in violation of Utah’s COVID-19 “orange” risk order threw a curveball at several Cache Valley agencies this past week, creating questions over whose jurisdiction it fell under and what needed to be done in response.
One thing is certain, however. Nobody is going to be taken away in handcuffs from a baseball game in Cache County, according to Lt. Mikelshan Bartchi of the Sheriff’s Office, which eventually ended up fielding a complaint about the game after it went through several other channels.
“While technically it is a Class B misdemeanor to be violating the order that is still in place, we’re not going to grab people and take them to jail. That’s just not going to happen,” Bartchi said. “The organizers themselves could be facing citations if they continue to go out and engage in activities like that, but everything would be run through an attorney’s office before we did anything.”
The Herald Journal has been unable to determine what baseball league, if any, the games or scrimmages involved, but a photo taken by a resident at a Providence baseball diamond showed players from two teams in full uniform with an umpire behind the plate.
A representative for the Rocky Mountain School of Baseball, which operates leagues in the area, said the games were not put on by his organization. It has postponed all games until the governor’s risk-level dial moves from orange to yellow, thereby making team sports legal again in Utah.
The resident first complained to the city of Providence after seeing a game in progress on April 25 at a city baseball diamond next to Providence Elementary School. Calls were made to both the recreation department and a city administrator, but the complainant, who has asked not to be identified, said neither official seemed to share his safety and legal concerns.
Then he saw more games in progress on May 1 at both the school and Zollinger Park.
“That’s when I thought Providence city really didn’t take me seriously. So I called up the mayor, and the mayor basically told me that I was out in left field and that he was not going to stop kids from playing baseball,” he said. “I guess from my perspective, Providence city, even back on April 25 when the first thing was going on, they should have notified all coaches that they know of that use their facilities and said, ‘Hey, until the governor says that team sports can go on, we probably shouldn’t be playing organized baseball at our diamonds.’”
Drew did not return a phone call from The Herald Journal on Tuesday, but City Manager Ryan Snow did call on Drew’s behalf and said the city recreation department has now spoken with the baseball coaches involved and informed them that the fields aren’t open for organized games. Also, a notice was recently posted on the city’s website affirming support for the governor’s COVID-19 restrictions and reminding residents about group activities at city parks.
“We do understand there has been a report and a complaint, and enforcement of those ordinances has been referred to the Sheriff’s Office,” Snow said. “It (the website notice) was posted after we found out, but we have had signage at the parks to support social distancing, and we have had other posts on our Facebook page.”
Snow stressed that neither of the fields where games have been played were officially reserved for baseball on the days in question and the city had no connection to them.
After making his phone calls to Providence and feeling his concerns were being ignored, the resident who lodged the complaints also spoke with the Bear River Health Department, which then conferred with the Cache County Attorney’s Office.
Both ultimately backed away from the issue after determining it was not in their jurisdictions. Then it wound up in the sheriff’s hands.
Cache County Attorney James Swink said the reason his office didn’t handle the matter was simple: A violation of this nature would only involve a misdemeanor charge, which falls under the purview of city prosecutors.
For its part, the health department said it determined its enforcement authority on such matters ended when its own COVID-19 public health order — which banned team sports among other things — expired on May 1.
“Now the guidance we are following is an executive order from the governor’s office,” BRDH spokesman Josh Greer said. “When this complaint came in about the baseball game and practicing or having games or whatever, we had some questions about whether we could regulate, whether we could enforce, whether we could do any of that. So our director went to our attorney for legal advice on this … and it was recommended we turn it over to the Sheriff’s Office.”
Lt. Bartchi said although there are no plans to track down the alleged violators in this instance, Sheriff Chad Jensen has reached out to cities and other entities to make them aware there could be consequences if the governor’s order is violated.
“We’re not aggressively hunting this down … and, again, we’re not going to put our hands on anybody,” Bartchi said. “This isn’t what we’re looking for. We’re still arresting the same amount of people for drunk driving and drugs and domestic violence; I don’t necessarily need to put additional efforts into breaking up baseball games.”