The process to become a U.S. citizen can be complicated and hard to understand, but local experts met with the public last Thursday evening at Mount Logan Middle School in an effort to pull back the curtain on immigration policy.
With around 500 refugees in Cache Valley, understanding immigration can help those who work with refugees as well as family members who are working towards reunification, said Mackenzie Bowcutt, executive director of Cache Refugee and Immigrant Connection.
CRIC, in partnership with the USU Center for Persons with Disabilities, hosted this event to help the community better understand the complexities of immigration — especially for those with disabilities — and through understanding, offer further support.
“If you come out of this thinking that you don’t understand anything and you are more confused, you have a pretty good understanding of the current standing of our immigration system,” said Chad Pemberton, a local immigration attorney.
Laying out the basics, Pemberton said immigration is a lot more complicated than just people moving here legally or illegally. He said there are three major ways to enter the U.S.: employment, which is limited to skilled workers or those with more resources; reunification, bringing families back together; and humanitarian protection, the country’s way of accepting refugees and those seeking asylum.
“Sometimes it's hard to understand why people don’t come here the right way, without breaking the law,” Pemberton said. “But then you look at the wait times.”
Pulling recent data on reunification processes, Pemberton showed examples that if family members in the U.S. with permanent citizenship or a green card petition for their siblings living in Mexico, wait times are upwards of 20-25 years. To petition for the U.S. to allow the entrance of a married child living in India, the wait is 10-15 years.
“Everything is backlogged, which means that people are asking themselves whether they want to come to American now, illegally, or wait 25 years,” Pemberton said.
When petitioning for immediate family such as spouses or unmarried children, the requests are usually processed between 1-2 years, but Pemberton said sometimes situations don’t even permit that amount of time, which is when the humanitarian-protection aspect comes into play.
According to U.S. code, a refugee is someone who, “is outside any country in which such person last habitually resided, and who is unable or unwilling to return to, and is unable or unwilling to avail himself or herself of the protection of, that country because of persecution or a well-founded fear of persecution on account of race, religion, nationality, membership in a particular social group, or political opinion.”
Pemberton said with each of these three ways to enter the country, more than three different verification processes and biometric screenings are implemented before the person can be approved.
“We hear a lot of things on the news that if we let people in, all of these things are going to happen but what is often looked over is how hard it is to go through the processes before even getting to the border,” Pemberton said. “It is important to respect the process and recognize how thorough it is.”
Dr. Sachin Pavithran, the policy director at the CPD at USU, said that process becomes even more complicated for someone who is disabled.
Blind since birth, Pavithran navigated life differently than most and eventually immigrated because the U.S. offers more disability services than India, where he was born and raised.
“The way disabilities are perceived is different country to country,” Pavithran said. “The privilege that exists here doesn’t exist in other places.”
However, Pavithran said he found the number of services offered here overwhelming when he first arrived.
“It was confusing, complicated and I just wanted to run away,” Pavithran said.
He emphasized that when helping immigrants adjust, understanding the long processes required of them to get to this point and offering them simple options can help with adjusting to this new life.
CRIC works with people from over 30 countries and connects refugees and immigrants with education and other services. Bowcutt said the more people who understand the process, the more people can help.
“Immigration is such a big topic right now, and we wanted to be able to have a voice in it and address questions that people might have about it,” Bowcutt said. “We just want to start the conversation and help shed some light on the complexities.”
CRIC and CPD are planning on hosting more events about immigration throughout the year and more information can be found at cacherefugees.org.