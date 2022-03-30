Construction of the new In-N-Out Burger restaurant in Logan his been a subject of great public curiosity, especially since the more than year-long project has been in full view of motorists passing through one of the city’s busiest intersections.
When fresh stucco siding was applied to the building recently, many observers expected an opening date to be announced soon, but the California based fast-food company said Monday it is not ready to begin the opening process, which will first involve hiring announcements and interviews.
“Our location at 400 N. Main Street in Logan is in the later stages of construction, however, it is still too early to predict an opening date,” In-N-Out Burger Chief Operating Officer Denny Warnick wrote in an email to The Herald Journal. “When we do finalize those details, we’ll be sure to send you our press release.”
Warnick said the Logan restaurant will initially employ around 50 workers and could add more in the future. The company did not provide any pay ranges.
The opening is expected to draw a big crowd, but if business levels at other In-N-Out Burger locations in Utah are any indication, the fast-food outlet will continue to see long lines for its drive-through service, and that has been a subject of great concern among local residents commenting on social media and elsewhere.
Warnick wanted to alleviate those concerns.
“In the months before opening, we seek to work with our neighbors, the local police department, and the Department of Transportation (UDOT in Utah) to best route vehicles if those longer lines form,” he wrote. “Those plans always include providing associates to help optimize traffic flow as needed. At every one of our restaurants, we are committed to operating our drive lanes as efficiently as we can which includes placing multiple associates outside when needed to take orders. We believe this provides friendlier service that should be quicker as well.”
He went on the say the company is “very mindful of the experience of not only those who visit our restaurants, but those who live, work or shop near them as well.”
The property for the restaurant extends well to the east of the corner of 4th North and Main, approximately halfway to the Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant on the east end of the block, but neither Warnick nor company communications specialist Kathleen Luppi would say whether lines will be routed through that area.
“We do not have any detailed traffic plans to share at this time,” Luppi said.