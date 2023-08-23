James Porras remembers a day decades ago, before the Vietnam War called young men overseas, when he and his buddy Randy Saunders would drag Main Street in Logan with their hotrods.
It was a fun time, a different day, back when Porras was the only Hispanic boy in his high school, he remembers.
And then war came calling and he and his friend Randy went overseas.
Porras came home, Randy did not.
On Wednesday, Porras and his wife, Alecia, who now live in Parker, Colorado, but make frequent trips to Cache Valley, visited Elk Ridge Park — 1100 E. 2500 North in North Logan — where they toured 132 panels set up to honor American war heroes who lost their lives in conflict. It was the 58th anniversary of his and Alecia’s first date.
With a book about the Vietnam War in his hands, decorated in the colors of the Stars and Stripes, Porras and his wife set out to find the panel with Randy’s name.
The American Veterans Traveling Tribute memorial wall will be at Elk Ridge Park for the remainder of this week. Events are planned, including a non-denominational field service that will be held on Sunday before the wall is taken down on Monday.
Until then, community residents and others may stop by to see the wall and pay tribute to the many who died in America’s conflicts.
The wall also honors those who have grieved — and still do — after losing family members or friends to conflict.
Antionette Stapley is one of them.
She lost her husband, Army First Sgt. Tracy Stapley on July 3, 2013, while serving in Quatar, Iraq. His death prompted her to start Operation Hero — a nonprofit service organization that remembers the fallen — as a way to honor her husband and other service men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice.
Being able to do something positive out of a bad situation feels good, she said.
“Not only has it been therapeutic, but I have been able to turn a dark time in my life into something more positive, something lighter, and to honor him and his legacy,” Stapley said.
She said about 200 combats are set up alongside the memorial panels, and another 50, decorated by family members will be on display during events this week at the park. She urges anyone who has lost someone in conflict to come see the memorial wall. It is not only for families of lost loved ones but for anyone who would like to pay tribute or to ponder.
“It’s important for veterans — but for some it may be difficult — but it’s also important for youth to walk along the wall and read the name,” she said.
Saying a person’s name and telling their story helps to keep them alive today, Stapley said.
Phillip Redlinger, founder of the Dan Gyllenskog Veterans Resource Center in Logan, spoke to The Herald Journal after a small ceremony Wednesday afternoon at the park, explaining the wall will be open to visitors all week, including at night when lights will be turned on to showcase the wall.
The wall includes nearly two dozen additional tributes, among them panels to remember those who lost their lives in the terrorist bombing of the USS Cole in October 2000, the attack at Benghazi in September 2012, the terrorist attacks of September 2001 and the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.
“Never Forget” or “Never Forgotten” are familiar mantras inscribed on the panels.
Wally Odd, a Cache Valley resident who served 25 years in the Air Force, said it is important for people to see the memorial wall — especially if they have never been to the one in Washington DC — and to feel the impact it has both in an emotional and historical context.
He, like Porras, has friends who are memorialized on the wall.
“It’s sad,” he said. “But I understand their hearts, their souls their bravery.”
This is the third year the traveling wall has visited Cache Valley.
Jim Gilliland, also a veteran, said in years past he has seen veterans at the park in the middle of the night, paying tribute to their fallen friends and loved ones because they prefer the solitude of the night to shed their emotions.
Porras, as he started his pursuit to find his friend Randy on the wall, said after returning home from the war he didn’t want to watch or read anything about conflict. Now, he is more open to learning and remembering from those stories as well as the memories he keeps hidden in his heart.
Despite the turmoil he saw in conflict, Porras knew during the Vietnam War he was serving his country to the best of his ability.
“It was one of the best times of my life,” he said.
