A real estate sign is posted in the yard of a home for sale in Logan on Thursday.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

According to a report by Bankrate.com, Utah’s housing market is the hottest in the United States.

Bankrate said Utah’s already booming market grew even hotter due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which sent residents of Seattle and California looking for more affordable homes and more spacious land.

Dave Robison, president of the Utah Association of Realtors, said the activity is “insane.” In Robison’s assessment, he said Utah’s market ranked the highest because of the state’s strong job growth, low unemployment, low mortgage rates, few mortgage delinquencies and low state and local taxes.

This article is being provided as part of a content sharing agreement between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio. Read more UPR stories here.

