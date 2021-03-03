According to a report by Bankrate.com, Utah’s housing market is the hottest in the United States.
Bankrate said Utah’s already booming market grew even hotter due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which sent residents of Seattle and California looking for more affordable homes and more spacious land.
Dave Robison, president of the Utah Association of Realtors, said the activity is “insane.” In Robison’s assessment, he said Utah’s market ranked the highest because of the state’s strong job growth, low unemployment, low mortgage rates, few mortgage delinquencies and low state and local taxes.
