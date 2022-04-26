InTech Collegiate Academy in Logan was selected Utah’s second best high school in an annual ranking of top schools in the nation by U.S. News and World Report.
The North Logan charter school has been ranked in the magazine’s top 10 for Utah nine times in the last 11 years. InTech’s 2022 ranking is also among the top 5% of schools nationally.
No other Cache Valley schools made the Top 10, but Ridgeline and Mountain Crest ranked 13th and 14th respectively. Among the other valley high schools, Green Canyon was listed No. 24, Sky View No. 39, and Logan No. 87.
On the Idaho side of Cache Valley, West Side High School earned a No. 49 ranking for that state, and Preston High School landed in the large general group of 92 to 144.
In a written statement issued by InTech, Principal Jason Stranger is quoted as saying, “While we don’t buy in to the belief that any single ranking system can fully capture a school’s performance, we are gratified to be recognized again by US News for the achievement of our students and the efforts of our faculty.”
The U.S. News ranking system looks at performance of a school’s top students (via AP scores and participation) but also considers the achievement of both the whole student body and underserved populations, including graduation rates.
Charter schools have dominated the Utah rankings in recent years, and this year the top six selections were charter schools, led by Beehive Science and Technology Academy in Sandy.
No. 7 ranked Corner Canyon High School in Draper was the top rated traditional high school. The Utah top 10 list was as follows:
1. Beehive Science and Technology Academy; charter, Sandy.
2. InTech Collegiate High School; charter, Logan.
3. Northern Utah Academy for Math Engineering and Science; charter, Layton.
4. Academy for Math Engineering and Science; charter, Salt Lake City.
5. Itineris Early College High; charter, West Jordan.
6. Karl G. Maeser Preparatory Academy; charter, Lindon.
7. Corner Canyon High School; Canyons School District, Draper.
8. Skyline High School; Granite School District, Millcreek.
9. Farmington High School; Davis School District, Farmington.
10. Timpview High School; Provo School District, Provo.
The full 2022 rankings by U.S. News and World Report, including an explanation of the criteria used, can be viewed at the magazine's website.