In a press conference on Tuesday, North Park Police Department Interim Chief of Police Ulysses Black championed law enforcement agencies and local residents for their assistance in last week's North Logan murder case.
On Nov. 23, police responded to a 911 call reporting a stabbing at North Pointe Apartments. Black said first responders arrived within minutes of the call and attempted lifesaving measures, yet the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.
“This is a tragic domestic violence case that ended the murder of a 60-year-old mother, Debra Andrews,” Black said.
Black said within a few hours the defendant in the case — Debra’s son, Shawn Ryan Andrews — was located and brought to North Park Police Department to provide a statement. He was arrested later that night. Black recognized the residents who reported what they heard and saw.
“Anytime a citizen’s willing to be involved and give information to law enforcement of things they see or hear, it directs us,” Black said.
Shawn, 28, was arraigned on charges on Nov. 25. He is facing a charge of murder and three counts of obstruction of justice. He faces five years to life in prison on the murder charge, and 1 to 15 years for each of the other charges.
Shawn is currently being held without bail.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, Shawn changed his story to police multiple times. The affidavit states Shawn claimed he was in the bathroom when he heard his sibling scream for help and then found his mother stabbed with his own knife. The affidavit also states an empty bottle of alcohol was found at the scene.
Black had no comment on drugs or alcohol being involved in the crime.