As the lights dim in the theater, a list of content advisories is read. The list includes warnings about graphic scenes and references to sex, masturbation, physical and sexual abuse, rape, teen pregnancy, abortion, death, suicide and strong language.
This is not an advisory for a new hit television show, but a play. “Spring Awakening” is viewed as one of the most controversial musicals ever to grace a stage, and now the Tony Award-winning play is being performed in Utah State University’s Morgan Theater.
It's a musical that details adolescent children coming of age in the sexually repressive culture of 19th century Germany.
“The unique thing about ‘Spring Awakening’ is that nothing is hidden,” said Jason Spelbring, director of the show and associate professor of acting at the Caine College of the Arts in an interview for Utah State Today. “It is literally capturing the story of adolescence, suppression, and curiosity. Because it’s framed from the perspective of high school kids, these are heightened and it’s the first time for everything for everyone in this show.”
Such openness, however, can be problem in a public college setting, so accommodations have been made.
“They are handling the show in an intentional manner, making it appropriate to be seen by Utah State Theater’s regular audience,” Spelbring said.
A large part of making this show appropriate to be seen and performed by USU students has been the involvement of “intimacy director” Alli St. John.
An intimacy director is someone who specializes in choreographing theatrical intimacy. More than that, though, St. John goes deeper with actors by providing consent training and exercises that help actors take care of their mental health, especially when putting on such a heavy show.
It also represents a larger shift in the acting industry as a whole.
“There’s a lot of demand for intimacy directors right now, and that's awesome. Actors deserve to have that specialized work; not every director is equipped to do that,” St. John said in an interview before the play’s opening at USU last week. “We are hearing more from actors about their decades of trauma in the rehearsal room where they had no autonomy or were put into really difficult situations and they didn’t feel like they could say no.”
She went on: “It's really exciting to see as we are coming out of the #MeToo movement, and we are having these big reckonings in our industry. There's this group of people we can look to who have the right language to do this safely.”
St. John, based in Minneapolis, also works as an advocate for actors by providing them with education and enabling them to take care of themselves.
“We’ll talk about the importance of saying no and really giving them tools to honor their own autonomy in the rehearsal space,” St. John said. “It's important that actors can not only say no to me or have a conversation with me about the intimacy but also be able to have that relationship or conversation with their director.”
She also gives the actors specific language around intimacy, which she explains this way: “I use really technical terms. One of the main values of intimacy directing is that we are deloading or desexualizing language.”
St. John believes that this new language creates clarity in the rehearsal room as well as minimizes risk to the actors themselves. USU theater students have been very vocal about their positive experience with an intimacy director.
“I’ve never worked with an intimacy director until this show, but honestly, I think every show should have an intimacy director. The intimacy director handles anything that could have to do with physical contact with someone, even eye contact,” said Meg Roberts, who plays Anna in "Spring Awakening" and is an understudy for the character of Wendla. “They use a specific language that helps us understand everything in a better way. For instance, a feather touch, a muscle touch, and a bone touch help convey the level of pressure we are supposed to use. They bring a lot of specifics into the scene to help you feel more comfortable. Honestly, it's been a good show to approach these topics in a healthy way rather than saying these are things we need you to do.”
Roberts also spoke about her experience learning to say no as an actor:
"We did intimacy check-ins where we met in a private room with one of the intimacy leads. I would hover my hands over where I was comfortable with physical contact. It's surprising what you think you are comfortable with but then you get there and go, 'Oh, I'm actually not comfortable with that. I don’t want that.' That's when you can say I put a fence there and there's no way to cross it. It’s given us a lot of comfort in the intimate scenes because we know where the boundaries are and I can trust my partner to know he's not going to cross those lines.”
Roberts also spoke about how St. John helped teach her how to take care of her mental health when performing in such a difficult show. Initially hesitant about taking a role in the play out of content concerns, Roberts admits that she has grown to love the show due to the directing and because of the things she’s learned.
“We had Alli to help us see that there was a difference between the character and the actor. It was really beneficial for us as a theater department to learn how to create those separate lives. I’ve grown to love this show more and more.” Roberts said. “Professor Spelbring, the director, has gone about portraying everything in a really unique way that is very tasteful. When you hear the topics you think this is going to be a raunchy show, but it's actually a really tasteful show.”
Tucker Eschmeyer, who plays the part of Ernst and is an understudy for the character of Melchior, describes his own experience performing intimate scenes.
“It’s very vulnerable, but I’ll say it a 1,000 times, it’s better with an intimacy director. I’ve done it with and without, but it was so much more comfortable having someone who knew what they were doing and could guide us through it,” Eschmeyer stated. “I’m not guaranteed to always have an intimacy director, but now I have the tools that I can use in the future when I do other shows.”
This is ultimately all part of St. John's mission of arming young actors with the tools they need to advocate for themselves in a competitive industry.
“Spring Awakening” opened at the Morgan Theater on campus on Oct. 21. Its final performances are scheduled Thursday and Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $10 to $15 and are available online or at the door.
