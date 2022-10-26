Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

As the lights dim in the theater, a list of content advisories is read. The list includes warnings about graphic scenes and references to sex, masturbation, physical and sexual abuse, rape, teen pregnancy, abortion, death, suicide and strong language.

This is not an advisory for a new hit television show, but a play. “Spring Awakening” is viewed as one of the most controversial musicals ever to grace a stage, and now the Tony Award-winning play is being performed in Utah State University’s Morgan Theater.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.