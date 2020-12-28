Cache Valley saw its first week of inversion for the season by Dec. 9, but according to Randy Martin, the likelihood of more prolonged, multi-day occurrences is just about to ramp up.
“We can see an inversion any day of the year, and we usually see them first thing in the morning,” said the civil and environmental engineering professor at Utah State University who researches PM2.5 pollution. “One of things that enhances persistence of these inversions is when we have snow on the ground.”
When heat from the ground is able to bounce back up into the atmosphere, it can break up any pollutants, like PM2.5, that have accumulated in the area and are trapped by a warm front.
“I would not be surprised if in the next couple days we start seeing the pollution rise. We’ve got to see how often the storms come through,” Martin said. “I know they’re coming, it’s just a matter of how long they’ll last.”
The Division of Air Quality within the Utah Department of Environmental Quality predicts several yellow days this week before the next round of storms rolls in by Thursday.
The USU-housed Utah Climate Center predicts a higher likelihood of inversion toward Jan. 15, though the levels of pollutants are not expected to increase as much as they did in the first week of December.
According to an article by the Utah DEQ, the 2019-2020 season was mild compared to previous years with only three days where the PM2.5 levels exceeded the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s standard — two of them in Cache Valley, the other in Salt Lake City
One possible explanation for the low numbers could be that early COVID-19 related shutdowns caused a drastic drop in travel.
Traffic counts along the Wasatch Front showed an average of 75% fewer vehicles on the road in March, which Martin said accounted for a reduction of at least 2,000 tons of pollutant per day of decreased driving — and that didn’t include commercial transportation.
The DEQ typically lists inversion season as Dec. 1 through March 15 for Cache Valley, though the rest of the Wasatch Front is usually cleared by the end of February.
“We tend to hold onto our snow longer,” Martin said, “and get it sooner.”