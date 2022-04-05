Brittany Tichenor-Cox, holds a photo of her daughter, Isabella "Izzy" Tichenor, during an interview Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in Draper, Utah. Tichenor-Cox said her 10-year-old daughter died by suicide after she was harassed for being Black and autistic at school. She is speaking out about the school not doing enough to stop the bullying.
FARMINGTON — Fifth-grader Izzy Tichenor was harassed by Foxboro Elementary staff and students over her hygiene, but there is no evidence that she was bullied on the basis of race or disability, an outside investigation team hired by the Davis School District has concluded.
The 10-year-old North Salt Lake girl, who was Black and autistic, died by suicide Nov. 6. Her mother, Brittany Tichenor-Cox, alleged the school and district ignored or downplayed her reports of bullying.
The outside investigators agreed.
While the report said it could not document proof of Tichenor-Cox’s allegations, it found multiple systemic failures at Foxboro, such as teachers not understanding the district’s definition of bullying. It also documented an incident of offensive racial conversation among Foxboro staff and resistance to discipline over the matter.
Izzy’s death came just weeks after a U.S. Department of Justice investigation report found a widespread pattern of racism against Black and Asian-American students by other students and staff in the school district. The federal agency ordered sweeping training and systemic changes, which the district is implementing.
At Foxboro, the outside team that looked into the circumstances leading up to Izzy’s death said it collected 2,600 pages of documents and interviewed 47 witnesses in 400 hours of work, resulting in the report that was turned over to the district last week.
