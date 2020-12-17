An undeveloped island in the Great Salt Lake was donated to the state earlier this month, providing new recreation opportunities and protecting more wildlife habitat.
Fremont Island was donated to the state by an anonymous donor. Prior to the donation, this small and barren island was privately owned, all the way back to when Utah gained statehood.
“As of two Fridays ago, it's now under state ownership for the first time. The recent conservation buyer bought the island with the with the hope of transferring it to the state for protection and preservation.” said Laura Vernon, the Great Salt Lake coordinator with the Utah Division of Forestry.
