somebody's attic

Joy Shaw poses for a portrait outside Somebody’s Attic in Logan.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

After spending 30 years in her dream job, Joy Shaw, executive director of Somebody’s Attic Thrift Boutique, is retiring at the end of this year.

Shaw, originally from Sandy, started attending Utah State University in 1987 and has lived in Cache Valley since.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.