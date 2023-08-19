After spending 30 years in her dream job, Joy Shaw, executive director of Somebody’s Attic Thrift Boutique, is retiring at the end of this year.
Shaw, originally from Sandy, started attending Utah State University in 1987 and has lived in Cache Valley since.
“This is one of the most beautiful places I have ever been, some of the nicest people, it is safe,” Shaw said. “I have absolutely loved this community.”
In April of 1994, Shaw was hired as the manager of Somebody’s Attic. As the store grew, her role expanded into executive director.
Her work and educational background coming into the role was in management and addressing social problems.
As the executive director, she said she is responsible for budgets and projections, but also creating a culture, setting a tone and staying true to the business’s mission statement — everything must align with the mission statement.
“Our mission is to provide quality merchandise at affordable prices for low-income families and fund abuse prevention and intervention programs operating in Cache Valley,” Shaw said.
Somebody’s Attic is a nonprofit in Cache Valley, primarily donating to CAPSA and The Family Place, with the exception of once-off donations to other non-profits and organizations in the community.
Annual sales in 1994 when Shaw started in her role were around $54,000. This year, she projects them to be over $600,000.
Last year cash donations added up to about $175,000 and $6,000 in voucher donations. The Cache Refugee and Immigrant Center, The Cache Community Food Pantry and the Children’s Justice Center received $10,000 each last year.
Shaw said when she retires in December this year, Somebody’s Attic needs someone young to fill the position, “someone who has that fire.”
“If there is a dream job where all of your experiences collide into one, it’s this,” she said.
Shaw answered additional questions for The Herald Journal about her time with Somebody’s Attic.
What role does Somebody’s Attic play in the Cache Valley community?
A huge role in the community. Obviously, we offer the opportunity to volunteer and to do court-ordered community service, but we also recycle everything. Everything that comes through this store is being recycled. We don’t really want anything to go to the dump. We actually give things away at the end of the month for free because if we can’t sell it in that period of time then why not let the public have this instead of it being thrown in the dump. Anything that is broken we take to Cache Smash, take it, bust it up.
The other thing we do is, anytime you volunteer in an agency, or you do community service, you actually create a direct connection to the community, you build a tie and become stronger become part of it, you are serving the community. Also, when you work in a nonprofit, you begin to see the needs within your community, and I think you’re more inclined to address them.
Of course, we offer just super affordable merchandise. We offer really, really high-quality merchandise, really affordable for every economic background.
The most important thing to me as the director was, you will notice when you walk into Somebody’s Attic is says thrift boutique; I wanted everyone to come into a thrift store and it be a dignified experience. You take the stigma out of thrift store shopping, make sure it feels very dignified for everybody.
You will notice all the walls and, in the windows, myself and three other people work on those displays together. I do all the bids. We do these displays so people can see the potential. Sometimes you can see an object and you don’t see its potential; it looks like garbage based on the setting. But if you see something in a display, you can see the potential of that item and you want to bring it to your home. This is a new way to visualize this.
What has it meant to you to be the executive director?
You have jobs right, throughout my life I always had jobs. For me — this is so emotional — this is like a calling.
I worked full-time since I was 14 — I have worked so many jobs, I have worked 40 years. This job here, everything about this agency is good. There is nothing bad that happens here. For me it is a family but also it is this opportunity to use this skill set, not for necessarily my benefit; it does benefit me, it enriches me on many levels — but there is something so much more satisfying when you know what you are doing makes a difference in somebody’s life.
I cry because right before I turned down my dream job, a lady came up to the register and I was up at the register because my volunteer didn’t show up. I was working the register and helping her with her voucher. Her head was down, and I asked her a question; she lifted her head and she had a scar that ran all the way across her throat. I just thought this is a lifesaving place. What I do helps save lives.
This is so important. I have always carried that with me. Anything I do here is so important and has consequences, I want to do it to the best of my ability. I’ve been exhausted, overwhelmed, but there is no part of me that has ever been ashamed of my job.
I feel like it is a privilege to work with something so good. How many times do people get a job where it is a privilege to do the job?
The board of directors entrusted me with the job. They are the foundation for any nonprofit or company because they have all the oversight. You can only do as much as they trust you to do. The board of directors has trusted me, ‘we trust you, Joy, do it, we like your vision, do it.’ They have always been there. When somebody has the confidence in you to do your best and fly, that is rare.
All of the agencies we work with are symbiotic. Somebody’s Attic is not Somebody’s Attic without CAPSA or The Family Place. Those agencies validate what we do, they verify it. The mission has kept me here and we have stayed true to that mission the entire time. We try to have knowledge of our history so it will better inform our future.
I’m just lucky, I really am. I am so fortunate to have had this job.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.