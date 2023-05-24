People recording in airstream studio

Photo of people recording in StoryCorps' airstream studio.

 Photo courtesy of StoryCorps

For the past few weeks, Cache County residents have gone into an airstream trailer turned recording studio in the parking lot of the county’s buildings to record their stories, no matter what they might be. On Thursday, community members will have a chance to listen to a sample of what they said.

The event is set to take place at 6 p.m. in the Utah Theatre on Center Street. It is free to the public and — according to StoryCorps mobile tour director Lea Zikmund — it will help individuals become more familiar with Utah Public Radio, StoryCorps and the people they live among.


