An image of Jessica Watkins, who is facing charges related to Jan. 6, is displayed along with her audio as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)

 Andrew Harnik

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee has subpoenaed Donald Trump for personal testimony about the 2021 Capitol attack. The panel voted unanimously Thursday to compel the former president to appear. Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, the committee's vice-chair, said, "We must seek the testimony under oath of January Sixth's central player." Earlier in Thursday's hearing, the last before next month's congressional elections, the panel presented video of interviews with former Trump aides, including several testifying that he had said he knew he had lost the election to Joe Biden.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee voted unanimously Thursday to subpoena Donald Trump, demanding the former president's personal testimony as it unveiled startling new video from his closest aides describing his multi-part plan to overturn his 2020 election loss that resulted in the Jan assault on the U.S. Capitol.

