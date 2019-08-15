Utah Jazz rookie Justin Wright-Foreman will be in Logan on Saturday for a free meet-and-greet event at 10 a.m. at the Logan Community Recreation Center, 195 S. 100 West.
Justin Wright-Foreman Career Highlights:
• Ranked second in the nation in scoring (27.1 ppg) as a Senior in 2018-19.
• 2018-19 AP Honorable Mention All-American.
• Finished second in Hofstra University history in career points (2,327) and three-pointers made (277).
• Scored in double figures in 88 straight games to conclude his career, the seventh-longest streak in Division I history.
• A scoring guard drafted at No. 53.
For more information, call (435)716-9250.