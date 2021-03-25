This past spring, in the first few months of the COVID-19 pandemic, the JBS meatpacking plant in Hyrum had an outbreak of nearly 300 coronavirus cases among employees. In response to the outbreak, many workers and community members protested.
“They were doing some things to try to protect the people, but with so many people that work there, we work in a very small space, it's hard to stay distant,” said a woman who works at the JBS plant in Hyrum and who asked not to be identified in this story because of fear of retaliation from her employer.
The employees protesting wanted the company to shut down due to the spike of positive cases. Many were afraid to go to work, worrying they would catch the virus and get their loved ones sick.
“My mom is already old, I was scared for her, for me infecting her,” said the same employee.
Although the peak of cases was in May and June of last year and the company began conducting regular tests and allowing high-risk employees to stay home, those working at the plant continue to be at risk for COVID-19 because of close proximity and exposure to others.
Now that the COVID-19 vaccine is being distributed, JBS company officials have announced employees who are vaccinated will receive a $100 incentive.
